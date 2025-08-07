Disney's in Trouble tvierimaa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) posted mixed quarterly earnings. The company bragged about the results, but its stock rose less than 1% on the news. Up only 3% this year, it has underperformed the S&P 500.

Wall Street's reaction to Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) mixed quarterly results was muted.

The numbers show that Disney is a mediocre company.

There are two primary reasons for the muted reaction. Its studio business results are choppy and rely on blockbusters. Its streaming business has better operating income, but the subscriber base is barely growing. That business operates in the shadow of Netflix and Amazon and always will.

To start, revenue rose a less-than-modest 2% to $23.2 billion. Income before taxes rose only 4% to $3.2 billion.

For some reason, Disney+ figures were compared to the previous quarter and were up only 1.8 million to 128 million.

Linear revenue fell 15% to $3.2 billion. Operating income from the division fell 28% to $697 million. The disappointment was enough to push Entertainment segment operating income down 15% to $1 billion. It was also enough to wipe out the effects of Direct to Consumer operating income of $346 million.

Experiences revenue rose 8% to $9.1 billion, and operating income was up 13% to $2.6 billion. The numbers shows how important theme park revenue is to Disney’s results. Investors still worry that an economic downturn will hurt these results.

Overall, the numbers suggest that Disney is a mediocre company. Media expert Tom Rogers described them to CNBC as tepid. Disney’s stock price shows that Wall Street agrees.

