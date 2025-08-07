Live: Rocket Lab (RKLB) Report Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q2 revenue set to grow +27.5% YoY, with margins guided to expand on launch cadence and space systems mix.

Officially onboarded to DoD’s $5.6B NSSL program, with Neutron’s first launch targeted for H2.

Mynaric acquisition opens European expansion path, positioning RKLB for multi-satellite, high-value constellation bids.

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) will report Q2 2025 results after the close today. The space launch and satellite components provider enters this print with strong revenue momentum, yet profitability remains elusive. Analysts are watching whether improved launch cadence and recent U.S. government contract wins can help narrow losses and support the long-term margin story.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Rocket Lab’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue: $135.41 million

EPS (GAAP): –$0.08

Full-Year 2025:

Revenue: $577.38 million

EPS: –$0.24

Full-Year 2026:

Revenue: $896.22 million

EPS: $0.03

Q2 revenue would rise +27.5% YoY vs. $106.25M a year ago, while EPS is expected to widen modestly from a –$0.05 loss. Management continues to guide toward breakeven by 2026 as scale and mix improve.

Key Areas to Watch

Neutron milestone momentum and NSSL entry

Rocket Lab was officially onboarded to the DoD’s $5.6B National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, securing a $5M task order to begin mission assurance activities. The company will bid for task orders following its first Neutron launch, still targeted for the second half of 2025.

HASTE program scale and hypersonics opportunity

The company has now secured 7 missions under the MACH-TB DoD program via its HASTE vehicle, and has been selected by both the U.S. and UK governments to develop hypersonic launch capabilities. These missions are expected to be recurring and high-margin, critical to U.S. defense R&D efforts.

Mynaric acquisition and European expansion

Rocket Lab announced the planned acquisition of Mynaric, a laser communications terminal provider with $500M+ in U.S. government contracts. Management sees this as a strategic move to expand into Europe and strengthen its vertically integrated satellite platform.

Spacecraft manufacturing pipeline and full-constellation bids

The team is pursuing multi-satellite constellation bids involving full end-to-end spacecraft builds. These deals could be “needle-moving” in size and are expected to create backlog lumpiness but meaningful scale over time.

Gross margin expansion and mix shift

Q2 non-GAAP gross margins are expected to rise to 34–36%, driven by improving launch ASPs and space systems mix. Full-year margin guidance assumes increasing cadence and backlog conversion, especially from Electron and Neutron programs.

