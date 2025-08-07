Live: Rocket Lab (RKLB) Report Earnings Today - Will Shares Skyrocket?

Key Points
Q2 revenue set to grow +27.5% YoY, with margins guided to expand on launch cadence and space systems mix.
Officially onboarded to DoD’s $5.6B NSSL program, with Neutron’s first launch targeted for H2.
Mynaric acquisition opens European expansion path, positioning RKLB for multi-satellite, high-value constellation bids.
Live Updates
Final Reactions
|Pre-Q2 Consensus
|Post-Q2 Implied
|FY25 Revenue
|$577.4M
|~$580M+
|FY25 EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.24
|Trending below
Sentiment Summary
-
Revenue and gross margin beat expectations.
-
EPS and EBITDA loss significantly wider than consensus.
-
Capex and M&A still driving high OpEx pressure.
-
Strategic wins (Geost, SDA) show platform depth, but execution needed.
-
–4.75% AH reflects profitability patience wearing thin among growth investors.
What Changed This Quarter
-
Record revenue and improved margin profile driven by mix and program execution.
-
GAAP losses widened, partly from M&A-related transaction costs and R&D scale-up.
-
Geost acquisition deepens payload capabilities and unlocks full-stack defense bidding.
-
5 successful Electron launches, with Q3 on pace for more.
-
Neutron progress: LC-3 build-out near completion, first flight hardware shipped.
-
Moved into production for $515M SDA constellation (18 spacecraft).
Key Operating Highlights
Margin expansion is real, but operating loss scaled faster than revenue. Cash balance is healthy following equity raise.
|Metric
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$144.5M
|$106.3M
|+36%
|Gross Profit (GAAP)
|$46.4M
|$27.2M
|+71%
|GAAP Net Loss
|–$66.4M
|–$41.6M
|❌ Widened
|Adj. EBITDA
|–$27.6M
|–$21.2M
|❌ Widened
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|36.9%
|30.7%
|✅ +620bps
|GAAP OpEx
|$106.0M
|$70.4M
|❌ +51%
|Cash & Equivalents
|$564.1M
|$271.0M (Dec)
|✅ Strong
Guidance Update
Margins are rising, but absolute losses remain steep. Positive signal on sales continuity and production throughput.
|Metric
|Q3 2025 Guide
|Q2 2025 Actual
|Trend
|Revenue
|$145M–$155M
|$144.5M
|⚖️ Flat to ↑
|GAAP Gross Margin
|35%–37%
|32.1%
|📈 Up
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|39%–41%
|36.9%
|📈 Up
|Adj. EBITDA Loss
|–$21M to –$23M
|–$27.6M
|📈 Narrowing
Management Commentary
“We delivered another record revenue result this quarter… and made progress on our reusable Neutron rocket as we guide toward another potential record quarter for Q3.”
— Sir Peter Beck, CEO
“Our acquisition of Geost positions us for end-to-end defense missions — across launch, spacecraft, and payloads.”
Tone was upbeat but defensive. While the long-term strategy is intact, the widening GAAP losses and spend profile suggest investors want to see tighter cost control and clearer cash flow milestones.
Numbers Are In
Rocket Lab posted record revenue and a clear improvement in gross margins, but investors focused on the larger-than-expected net loss and weak operating leverage. The Q3 guide was solid, but the stock is under pressure as operating expenses continue to climb and profitability remains elusive. Execution on Neutron and defense backlog is now under the microscope.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$144.5M
|$135.4M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.13
|–$0.08
|❌ Miss
|Adj. EBITDA
|–$27.6M
|–$21.0M est.
|❌ Miss
|Gross Margin
|36.9% (non-GAAP)
|34–36% guide
|✅ Beat
What Rocket Lab Did After Recent Earnings
RKLB has delivered four straight EPS beats, but stock reactions have been volatile. Shares soared following Q2 and Q3 2024 results, while Q4 and Q1 prints triggered short-term pullbacks despite upside surprises. The average 7-day move across these four quarters is +16.74%, signaling high post-earnings torque.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+20.0%
|–7.99%
|+13.14%
|+15.84%
|Q4 2024
|+20.0%
|–3.58%
|–12.19%
|–17.32%
|Q3 2024
|+20.0%
|+27.40%
|+38.70%
|+72.12%
|Q2 2024
|+28.6%
|+17.25%
|+27.29%
|+49.34%
Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) will report Q2 2025 results after the close today. The space launch and satellite components provider enters this print with strong revenue momentum, yet profitability remains elusive. Analysts are watching whether improved launch cadence and recent U.S. government contract wins can help narrow losses and support the long-term margin story.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Rocket Lab’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
-
Revenue: $135.41 million
-
EPS (GAAP): –$0.08
Full-Year 2025:
-
Revenue: $577.38 million
-
EPS: –$0.24
Full-Year 2026:
-
Revenue: $896.22 million
-
EPS: $0.03
Q2 revenue would rise +27.5% YoY vs. $106.25M a year ago, while EPS is expected to widen modestly from a –$0.05 loss. Management continues to guide toward breakeven by 2026 as scale and mix improve.
Key Areas to Watch
Neutron milestone momentum and NSSL entry
Rocket Lab was officially onboarded to the DoD’s $5.6B National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, securing a $5M task order to begin mission assurance activities. The company will bid for task orders following its first Neutron launch, still targeted for the second half of 2025.
HASTE program scale and hypersonics opportunity
The company has now secured 7 missions under the MACH-TB DoD program via its HASTE vehicle, and has been selected by both the U.S. and UK governments to develop hypersonic launch capabilities. These missions are expected to be recurring and high-margin, critical to U.S. defense R&D efforts.
Mynaric acquisition and European expansion
Rocket Lab announced the planned acquisition of Mynaric, a laser communications terminal provider with $500M+ in U.S. government contracts. Management sees this as a strategic move to expand into Europe and strengthen its vertically integrated satellite platform.
Spacecraft manufacturing pipeline and full-constellation bids
The team is pursuing multi-satellite constellation bids involving full end-to-end spacecraft builds. These deals could be “needle-moving” in size and are expected to create backlog lumpiness but meaningful scale over time.
Gross margin expansion and mix shift
Q2 non-GAAP gross margins are expected to rise to 34–36%, driven by improving launch ASPs and space systems mix. Full-year margin guidance assumes increasing cadence and backlog conversion, especially from Electron and Neutron programs.
