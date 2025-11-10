S&P 500
Live: Complete Rigetti (RGTI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Investing

Rocket Lab Is Popping After Q3 Earnings

Quick Read

  • Rocket Lab (RKLB) beat revenue and earnings expectations while posting a record 37% gross margin.
  • Rocket Lab secured 17 Electron launch contracts this quarter and completed a $325M acquisition of Geost.
  • The company holds $807.88M in cash with over $1B in total liquidity.
By Joel South
Rocket Lab Is Popping After Q3 Earnings

© monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) beat on both revenue and earnings in Q3 while posting record gross margins, sending the stock surging 8.3% in after-hours trading. The space launch company reported $155.08M in revenue versus $154.78M expected and swung to a loss of $0.03 per share from an anticipated loss of $0.11. Investors rewarded the execution immediately. The stock jumped from $52.48 at the close to $56.68 by 4:45 PM ET, with peak volume hitting 687K shares in a single five-minute window (roughly 3x normal after-hours flow).

Record Margins Signal Unit Economics Are Working

The real story here isn’t just the beat. It’s the 37% gross margin Rocket Lab achieved, the highest in company history. That matters because it shows the Electron rocket business is becoming more profitable per launch, even as the company scales. Management secured 17 Electron launch contracts this quarter, also a record, and completed the $325M acquisition of Geost to bolster in-space manufacturing capabilities.

I’d keep an eye on the gross margin trajectory. For a company still burning cash on the path to profitability, demonstrating that unit economics improve as volume grows is the clearest sign the business model works. Q4 guidance shows margins holding in the 37% to 39% range on a GAAP basis (43% to 45% adjusted), suggesting this wasn’t a one-time event.

The Neutron Wildcard Arrives in Q1

Rocket Lab’s medium-lift Neutron rocket is scheduled for first launch in Q1 2026. That’s the company’s bet on capturing larger, more lucrative satellite constellation missions. For now, Electron remains the workhorse, but Neutron represents the next growth driver. Management sounded confident but didn’t overstate the timeline. That restraint is worth noting.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

  • Q3 Revenue: $155.08M (vs. $154.78M expected); up 48% year over year
  • Q3 EPS: -$0.03 (vs. -$0.11 expected); 73% better than forecast
  • Gross Margin: 37% (record); up from 33% in Q2
  • Operating Loss: $58.97M
  • Net Loss: $18.26M
  • Cash Position: $807.88M; total liquidity over $1 billion
  • Electron Contracts: 17 secured (quarterly record)

The liquidity cushion is substantial. At current burn rates, Rocket Lab has runway to reach profitability without needing capital markets. That removes near-term dilution risk, a key concern for growth-stage aerospace companies.

Q4 Guidance Points to Continued Momentum

Management guided for Q4 revenue of $170M to $180M, implying 13% sequential growth. Gross margins are expected to hold or expand slightly. The company projects adjusted EBITDA losses of $23M to $29M, narrowing from prior quarters. The path to positive EBITDA is visible, even if profitability remains quarters away.

CEO Peter Beck framed the quarter simply: “We’ve delivered record revenue at record GAAP gross margin, and a new annual launch record is just days away.” The tone was bullish but measured. He emphasized execution and momentum without making aggressive expansion claims.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Listen closely on the earnings call for commentary on defense program demand. Rocket Lab has positioned itself as a key supplier for U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office missions. That’s higher-margin, more stable revenue than commercial satellite launches. If management signals growing traction there, it could justify the premium valuation (currently trading at 50x sales).

Also watch gross margin progression. If the company can sustain 37%+ margins while ramping Neutron and scaling Electron, the path to profitability accelerates materially. That’s the inflection point that could re-rate the stock.

 

