5 Strong Buy Dividend Stocks for Huge Passive Income Shutterstock

A value stock is generally a company that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth. Typically, these are shares of a company with solid fundamentals that are priced below those of its peers, based on an analysis of the price-to-earnings ratio, yield, price-to-book value, and other relevant factors. Value stocks are often overlooked by the market or undervalued due to factors such as market volatility, economic downturns, or negative news surrounding the company, which may be temporary in nature.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: After a massive rally in the second quarter, stocks may be ready to take a breather.

Value stocks with ultra-high-yield dividends may be the perfect idea now.

If the economy slows down, count on at least two rate cuts this year.

Should you be shifting some of your holdings to passive income value ideas? Why not meet with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to get started today. (Sponsored)

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence. The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable recurring dividends from quality, high-yield stocks are a recipe for success.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. large-cap value dividend stock database to identify well-known companies that have underperformed their peers this year and appear to offer attractive entry points—five look poised to provide some second-half gains with steady ultra-high-yield dividends.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) manufactures and sells products under various brands in supermarkets, restaurants, and foodservice establishments. This is the ideal company for nervous investors, as it pays shareholders a substantial and secure dividend. Conagra operates primarily as a consumer packaged goods food company in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The food service segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these familiar brands:

Birds Eye

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $26 target price.

Ford

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is an American automotive corporation founded in 1903 by Henry Ford and 11 associate investors, and it posted strong second-quarter sales. This legacy carmaker pays shareholders a big and dependable dividend. Ford develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

It operates through five segments:

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Ford Credit

The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers and dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities through its network of automotive dealers.

In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for:

New and used vehicles

Direct financing leases for new cars to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers

Furthermore, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory, as well as loans to fund working capital, enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and support other dealer vehicle programs.

J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating for the shares with a $12 target price.

LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global leader in developing and supplying materials that enable packaging, health, and transportation solutions. This blue-chip chemical giant also offers a very dependable dividend. LyondellBasell operates as a chemical company in:

United States

Germany

Mexico

Italy

Poland

France

Japan

China

Netherlands

The company operates in six segments:

Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas

Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International

Intermediates and Derivatives

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Refining

Technology

It produces and markets olefins and co-products, including polyethylene and polypropylene, propylene oxide and derivatives, oxyfuels and related products, as well as intermediate chemicals such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol.

In addition, the company produces and markets compounding and solutions, including:

Polypropylene compounds

Engineered plastics, masterbatches

Engineered composites, colors, and powders

Advanced polymers, including catalloy and polybutene-1

Refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil, other crude oils, and refined products, including gasoline and distillates

Furthermore, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies, manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, and serves applications in food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $85 target price.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) was established in 1849 in New York by two German entrepreneurs. This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, but has been crushed over the last two years as many people have not received boosters. Pfizer discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It pays a dependable dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular, metabolic, and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Pfizer anticipates full-year 2025 revenues in the range of $61.0 to $64.0 billion. This includes the expectation that revenues from COVID-19 products in 2025 will be broadly consistent with those in 2024, after excluding approximately $1.2 billion of non-recurring revenue for Paxlovid in 2024.

Truist Financial has a Buy rating with a $32 target price.

UPS

The delivery giant announced that it is cutting its shipping volume for Amazon by more than 50% by the second half of 2026. The company said the move is part of a broader strategy by United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to focus on more profitable and less risky business segments. UPS provides a range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Its segments include:

U.S. Domestic Package

International Package

U.S. Domestic Package segment offers a range of United States domestic air and ground package transportation services. Its air portfolio offers time-definite, same-day, next-day, two-day, and three-day delivery alternatives as well as air cargo services.

UPS ground network enables customers to ship using its day-definite ground service. UPS SurePost provides residential ground service for customers with non-urgent, lightweight residential shipments.

The International Package segment comprises its small package operations in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa, Canada, Latin America, and Asia. It offers a selection of guaranteed day- and time-definite international shipping services. Its supply chain solutions encompass forwarding, logistics, and other related businesses.

Bank of America has a Buy rating with a $115 price objective.

Five Stocks Paying 7% and Higher Dividends That Nobody Ever Talks About

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back, large statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself. I couldn’t believe it at first. Frankly, with rewards this good I don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you apply for a card today you could secure some of the best rewards out there. Get started and find your best card today.