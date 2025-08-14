Live: Will Applied Materials (AMAT) Pop After Tonight's Earnings?

Key Points
-
Welcome to Our Applied Materials Fiscal Q3 Live Blog!
Updates with news and analysis will automatically post below. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear. We expect Applied Materials to report shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
Here are the main numbers Wall Street expects from the company. Anything above this will be considered a ‘beat’ for the last quarter:
Q3 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:
- Revenue: $7.21 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $2.36
- Investors expect continued AI-driven strength in foundry/logic and DRAM to offset weakness in ICAPS.
- Gross margin guidance at 48.3% will be scrutinized for signs of sustainable improvement amid tariff and mix pressures.
- Management’s bullish tone on H2 acceleration puts pressure on Q3 execution and Q4 visibility.
Live Updates
Conference Call Is Starting
Applied Materials conference call is starting. A few notes.
- We will be listening and post notes on the most important areas to watch from the call. These updates will post automatically, all you have to do is leave this page open.
- The company will almost surely be down tomorrow. However, if executives can explain their guidance next quarter as something temporary, losses could be trimmed.
Guidance in Focus
If you’re just catching up, Applied Materials is down big after hours. The stock has dropped 11% after announcing poor guidance. It’s a bit of a replay of Tokyo Electron’s recent earnings.
Here’s exactly what management had to say about why their guidance is so far below Wall Street expectations:
“Applied Materials delivered record performance in our third fiscal quarter, and we are on track to deliver our sixth consecutive year of revenue growth in fiscal 2025,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “We are currently operating in a dynamic macroeconomic and policy environment, which is creating increased uncertainty and lower visibility in the near term, including for our China business. Despite this, we remain very confident in the longer-term growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry and Applied Materials.”
“We are expecting a decline in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by both digestion of capacity in China and non-linear demand from leading-edge customers given market concentration and fab timing,” said Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO. “We are navigating and adapting to the near-term uncertainties by leveraging our robust supply chain, global manufacturing footprint and deep customer relationships.”
A Correction To Earlier
Adjusted EPS of $2.48 last quarter was a beat versus Wall Street expectations.
The stock is falling due to guidance.
Wall Street expected $7.32 billion in guidance next quarter and the company guided to $6.7 billion at th emidpoint.
That’s a massive shortfall and this kind of reaction is to be expected.
Earnings in More Detail
AMAT | Applied Materials Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $2.48 [✅]; UP +17% YoY
- Revenue: $7.30B [✅]; UP +8% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 48.9% [✅]; UP +150 bps YoY
- Net Income: $1.78B [✅]; UP +4% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $6.70B ±$500M [⚠️]
- Expected decline in revenue driven by digestion of capacity in China and nonlinear demand from leading-edge customers.
- Management is adapting to near-term uncertainties by leveraging a robust supply chain and deep customer relationships.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- Semiconductor Systems Revenue: $5.43B [✅]; UP +10% YoY
- Applied Global Services Revenue: $1.60B [✅]; UP +1% YoY
- Display Revenue: $263M [✅]; UP +5% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $2.25B [✅]; UP +15% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $1.33B [✅]; UP +5% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $901M [✅]; UP +8% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $2.05B; DOWN -2% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 30.6% (vs. 30.6% YoY)
CEO Commentary:
- Gary Dickerson: “Applied Materials delivered record performance in our third fiscal quarter, and we are on track to deliver our sixth consecutive year of revenue growth in fiscal 2025. We are currently operating in a dynamic macroeconomic and policy environment, which is creating increased uncertainty and lower visibility in the near term, including for our China business. Despite this, we remain very confident in the longer-term growth opportunities for the semiconductor industry and Applied Materials.”
CFO Commentary:
- Brice Hill: “We are expecting a decline in revenue in the fourth quarter driven by both digestion of capacity in China and nonlinear demand from leading-edge customers given market concentration and fab timing. We are navigating and adapting to the near-term uncertainties by leveraging our robust supply chain, global manufacturing footprint and deep customer relationships.”
Semiconductor Equipment Under Pressure Headed into Today's Earnings
Where does Applied Materials stack up next to other large semiconductor peers in 2025? Here’s a comparison of the year-to-date performance of the largest semi equipment stocks:
- Applied Materials: Up 15.3%
- Lam Research: Up 48.7%
- ASML: Up 7.3%
- Tokyo Electron: Down 4.8%
- KLA Tencor: Up 50.1%
As you can see, KLA Tencor and Lam Research lead the pack. Applied Materials is in the middle of the ‘Big 5’ semi equipment companies, but a 15% gain in a little more than 7 months is something most investors would gladly accept.
We saw Lam Research beat earnings earlier this season, but uncertainty from Tokyo Electron pulled down stocks across the sector. Applied Materials will give us the best insight yet into the overal healthy of the industry.
Analyst Targets
Consensus Rating:
- 13 Strong Buy
- 13 Buy
- 12 Hold
- Rating: Buy
Price Targets:
- High: $250.00
- Low: $165.00
- Average: $205.84
Revenue up to $7.3B, beating expectations of $7.21B
But Wall Street isn’t liking the bottom line numbers as the stock drops another percent down to negative 11% after hours.
AMAT Earnings Are Out - Huge Miss
EPS $2.22 vs $2.36. Stock down more than 10%
Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) reports earnings after the close, with the stock trading sideways over the past 6 months. Management has emphasized strong visibility into leading-edge foundry and DRAM demand, especially for gate-all-around and HBM workloads. But with ICAPS and China exposure still pressuring services and mature nodes, the balance of strength vs. softness will be in focus.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Applied Materials’ earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
Estimates Snapshot
Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:
- Revenue: $28.79 billion
- EPS: $9.51
Key Areas to Watch
- AI Infrastructure Demand and Leading-Edge Mix
Management reiterated that leading-edge foundry and DRAM is driving the bulk of system growth. Q3 commentary will focus on gate-all-around traction, DRAM share gains, and acceleration of HBM deployments.
- China Exposure and ICAPS Reset
China now accounts for ~25% of semi-related revenue, but growth is restrained by trade restrictions. ICAPS (IoT, power, auto, sensor) remains under cyclical pressure after years of buildout, and utilization remains low.
- Services Margin and Subscription Shift
Applied’s AGS business posted record core growth last quarter, with ~66% of revenue now under multiyear subscriptions. But AGS growth will decelerate this quarter due to 200mm tool weakness and China restrictions.
- Gross Margin Discipline and Tariff Resilience
Q3 gross margin guidance is 48.3%, supported by favorable mix, pricing power, and global footprint flexibility. Margin commentary will signal whether value-based pricing can drive sustainable expansion into 2026.
- 5. Advanced Packaging & BESI Tie-Up
Applied’s 9% stake in BESI and integration of hybrid bonding with its Sym3 platform positions it as a leader in next-gen AI packaging. Execution here is a long-term TAM expansion lever and differentiator.
