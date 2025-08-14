Live: Will Applied Materials (AMAT) Pop After Tonight's Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Welcome to Our Applied Materials Fiscal Q3 Live Blog! We expect Applied Materials to report shortly after 4 p.m. ET. Here are the main numbers Wall Street expects from the company. Anything above this will be considered a 'beat' for the last quarter: Q3 FY2025 Consensus Estimates: Revenue: $7.21 billion EPS (Normalized): $2.36

Investors expect continued AI-driven strength in foundry/logic and DRAM to offset weakness in ICAPS.

Gross margin guidance at 48.3% will be scrutinized for signs of sustainable improvement amid tariff and mix pressures.

Management’s bullish tone on H2 acceleration puts pressure on Q3 execution and Q4 visibility.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) reports earnings after the close, with the stock trading sideways over the past 6 months. Management has emphasized strong visibility into leading-edge foundry and DRAM demand, especially for gate-all-around and HBM workloads. But with ICAPS and China exposure still pressuring services and mature nodes, the balance of strength vs. softness will be in focus.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Applied Materials’ earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

Estimates Snapshot

Q3 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $7.21 billion

EPS (Normalized): $2.36

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $28.79 billion

EPS: $9.51

Key Areas to Watch

AI Infrastructure Demand and Leading-Edge Mix

Management reiterated that leading-edge foundry and DRAM is driving the bulk of system growth. Q3 commentary will focus on gate-all-around traction, DRAM share gains, and acceleration of HBM deployments. China Exposure and ICAPS Reset

China now accounts for ~25% of semi-related revenue, but growth is restrained by trade restrictions. ICAPS (IoT, power, auto, sensor) remains under cyclical pressure after years of buildout, and utilization remains low. Services Margin and Subscription Shift

Applied’s AGS business posted record core growth last quarter, with ~66% of revenue now under multiyear subscriptions. But AGS growth will decelerate this quarter due to 200mm tool weakness and China restrictions. Gross Margin Discipline and Tariff Resilience

Q3 gross margin guidance is 48.3%, supported by favorable mix, pricing power, and global footprint flexibility. Margin commentary will signal whether value-based pricing can drive sustainable expansion into 2026. 5. Advanced Packaging & BESI Tie-Up

Applied’s 9% stake in BESI and integration of hybrid bonding with its Sym3 platform positions it as a leader in next-gen AI packaging. Execution here is a long-term TAM expansion lever and differentiator.

