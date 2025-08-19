SoundHound (SOUN) Looks A Lot Like Palantir (PLTR) 24/7 Wall St

Key Points SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) reported earnings well above estimates, triggering a sharp rally after a volatile first half of the year.

Its voice AI technology is gaining traction in cost-conscious fast food chains like Torchy’s Tacos and Church’s Chicken, signaling strong real-world demand.

With minimal market saturation, SoundHound has significant upside potential through new customer acquisitions and broader application of its speech recognition tools.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So there’s a company you like a lot, SoundHound. They had Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) like breakout earnings.

[00:00:11] Doug McIntyre: Stock skyrocketed. So what do you think of ’em today? Stock has taken a big run up where are you when it comes to that stock now?

[00:00:19] Lee Jackson: I still like the stock because their applications are being used at retail outlets. Some in Texas and some of that is voice recognition and their earnings for the quarter.

[00:00:31] Lee Jackson: Were way above estimates. the stock had gotten hit. We talked about it first, early this year, back in January or February when it was six or seven bucks and it went up to 13 or 14. Then it came all the way back in because that’s how these stocks go. And, but this earnings session was really positive and way above estimates.

[00:00:52] Lee Jackson: So clearly the demand for what they have the voice technology for taking orders and things that they’re using at Torchy’s Tacos in Texas, they’re using at the Church’s Chicken outlets. I think that the ability for them and, the technology they have can be used in other applications, but I think the mere fact that they can continue to target giant fast food.

[00:01:20] Lee Jackson: Places which are, trying to lower cost because fast food, they’re getting raises in their base costs. So what’s an easy way? Well, you can force some people out and automate, like McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) is doing almost everywhere. You just gotta, you gotta go to the kiosk and put in your order and there’s one or two people.

[00:01:39] Lee Jackson: There’s more people in a McDonald’s these days, way back in the kitchen than there is out front, that’s for sure.

[00:01:45] Doug McIntyre: Well, what I like about the company is, that there are a lot more customers who could license this than the one they have right now. Right, exactly. They’re not near a saturation point in terms of options.

[00:01:56] Lee Jackson: Oh, no, no, no. And the technology, again, since it’s voice activated and voice directed can certainly be applicable to a million other corporations and where they need that kind of a way to, to take just any sort of verbal communication and turn it into the data that you needed.

