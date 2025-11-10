S&P 500
6,782.30
+0.54%
Dow Jones
46,992.80
-0.17%
Nasdaq 100
25,412.00
+1.09%
Russell 2000
2,445.61
+0.32%
FTSE 100
9,806.30
+0.69%
Nikkei 225
50,855.70
+0.65%
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown

Investing

SoundHound Stock (SOUN) Triples

Quick Read

  • SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has surged from roughly $6 to nearly $20 per share in 2025 as adoption of its voice-recognition technology expands across quick-service restaurant chains.
  • Partnerships with brands such as Torchy’s Tacos and Church’s Chicken demonstrate growing commercial demand for voice-enabled AI in customer-facing industries.
  • Broader voice-AI integration across hospitality and retail suggests continued revenue growth potential for SoundHound and its enterprise clients.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Watch the Video

From Voice Tech to Real-World Deployment

Lee pointed out that SoundHound’s technology is no longer limited to experimental use cases. The company has rolled out voice-ordering systems across well-known restaurant chains such as Torchy’s Tacos and Church’s Chicken, both of which have large franchise networks in Texas. These real-world applications are proof of commercial traction, not just potential.

A 300% Gain and Counting

What began as a speculative idea quickly became one of the year’s strongest performers. The stock first rallied to $10, then to $12, and recently crossed the $20 mark following a series of new customer wins and positive announcements. Lee admitted that even we did not expect it to triple or quadruple in less than a year.

Looking Ahead

SoundHound’s success illustrates how targeted investments in emerging AI companies can deliver substantial returns when products gain commercial adoption. The company’s growing list of restaurant and enterprise clients suggests a sustainable business model built around automation, efficiency, and customer experience.
As Lee said with a grin, “We’ll try to find a few more that work 300% more often.”

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Douglas: Lee we have made incredible calls this year, and if people had taken our advice, they would’ve made really substantial money.

[00:00:13] Lee Jackson: Well, you know, and it, again, a lot of these small stocks, but one of our early picks this year was SoundHound, which is symbol, SOUN. And we, you know, we were kind of, piqued by the interest we had on their voice application products, which they’ve now sold to Torchy’s Tacos to the Church’s Chicken. And these are big franchises in the state of Texas.

[00:00:37] Lee Jackson: And they’re starting to move these into other, industries where, where voice recognition all that is so important. And, and you know, it’s not like we’re the biggest stock trader pickers in the world, but here’s what we had to say. Yeah. Early winter and maybe early spring.

[00:00:54] Douglas: People should be very impressed.

[00:00:58] Lee Jackson: Well, you know, we didn’t think it would triple and quadruple. Now, even today, you know, the stock, when we recommended it, I, it probably says in that clip we even see of six, seven bucks. Well, it, first it went to 10 and then 12, and then back in, and then back up again. And now you know, it’s had even more positive news, more positive announcements, and the stock’s trading over at least it was recently, up near $20. So, probably still a stock to look at and, you know, we’ll treat, we’ll try to keep finding ones that work 300% more often because I’m, I’m sure our viewers would like to see ’em. So keep an eye on the SOUN Sound Hound.

