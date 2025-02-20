Nvidia (NVDA) Is A Kingmaker, But They Wrecked Soundhound (SOUN) And Saved Another 24/7 Wall St

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sold its stake in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), leading to a sharp decline in the stock’s price.

The company also reduced its holdings in Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), which came as a surprise to some investors.

Nvidia maintained its 7.7 million share position in Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a stock with high short interest and price targets suggesting potential upside.

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So Lee, if. I were any public company in the world. I would want Nvidia to be one of my shareholders because it’s like they’re the superman of the world. So what does it say to the world when the superman holds shares in your company?

[00:00:21] Lee Jackson: Boy, it it says a lot and like most companies like that. They have kind of portfolios that are the company’s portfolio.

[00:00:31] Lee Jackson: And often there are companies that are in the same realm they’re in. And, we’ve had some good luck with, some companies that they own. Some of the ones that we had mentioned that were very cheap and went very high got axed recently.

[00:00:46] Doug McIntyre: Got a no one to sell.

[00:00:48] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Well, when it goes from three to 23, that’s usually a good indication.

[00:00:53] Lee Jackson: What’s on that list that you like? Well, what, what happened is, is, SoundHound AI, who we’ve talked about at length over the last almost four months, was sold by NVIDIA. And it got crushed. I mean, it got absolutely crushed. It went down to like $10, $9, $10. And they also sold a portion of their Arm holdings, which is the big euro chip company, which was kind of a surprise, but well, I guess that’s how they see fit.

[00:01:25] Lee Jackson: One of the stocks that they did add or didn’t add, didn’t sell is one that’s becoming a real, real new favorite of ours. And that’s Applied Digital. And the symbol for that is, it’s on the NASDAQ. It’s APLD. The NVIDIA owns 7. 7 million shares. They didn’t sell any of it recently and, Applied Digital. It’s a long thing to explain, but they design, develop and operate next generation digital infrastructure across the U. S. It will be, performance computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain data centers, the whole nine yards. But I was interested when I did look at it to see, how much stock that they did own. And at 7. 7 million and a $10 stock, that’s a, that’s a fair, that’s a fair amount of stock. And even more importantly, if you look at the stock now, it has some of the same traits that SoundHound had.

[00:02:29] Lee Jackson: It has a huge short interest. I think 40 percent of the float was short. And, again, late last week they were scrambling, but still at 9, some of the targets I saw are up around the 20 level. So even though SoundHound has been taken out, Applied Digital has been put in.

[00:02:51] Doug McIntyre: And as I said, you’re not going to really get a better endorsement than that.

[00:02:56] Doug McIntyre: It’s, it’s, it’s better than having some Wall Street analyst. Say that you’re, you’re a buy.

[00:03:01] Lee Jackson: I mean, it sure is. Yeah, it sure is. And it’s weird. I, I tried to track these stocks and we’ve done a good job. We, our, our, our viewers that traded SoundHound made a bunch of money. Our viewers that traded, Big Bear AI made a bunch of money.

[00:03:17] Lee Jackson: So this is really kind of our third call. And again, like you said, nothing better than being at the stable at, NVIDIA.

[00:03:24] Doug McIntyre: Good. And what’s the symbol again?

[00:03:26] Lee Jackson: Yeah. It’s APLD. It’s applied digital. It trades on the NASDAQ and again at $9. It’s the kind of stock where if you like to trade stocks and I mean, check it out.

[00:03:36] Lee Jackson: Of course. I mean, don’t just buy it on our say so. And again, not not for conservative accounts necessarily, but I think it could be another winner and it’ll be interesting to see because it finished the week strong on huge volume, which shows that the guys that are short stock are a little bit nervous.

