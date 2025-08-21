Nasdaq Composite Live: Markets Still Nervous Ahead of Fed Speech 24/7 Wall St.

Solar and winds stocks are being pressured. All after President Trump said he would not approve solar or wind power projects.

Futures are pointing to a lower open again.

At the moment, the Dow is down 163 points. The S&P 500 is down about 19, with the Nasdaq down about 61 points.

“Markets are on a three-day losing streak as investors show fatigue following a 30% rally since April,” writes Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, as quoted by Barron’s. “We’re seeing a notable drop in leadership, with large-cap growth significantly lagging small caps and value this month.”

Markets are also a bit nervous ahead of Fed boss Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at Jackson Hole. For one, the event has a history of serving as a negative catalyst. And two, investors desperately want to hear about the future of interest rate cuts.

Will we see just one cut this year, or three, as Federal Reserve’s Michelle Bowman argued for after a weaker-than-expected jobs report?

Solar and Wind Stocks are Dropping

Solar and wind stocks are being pressured. All after President Trump said he would not approve solar or wind power projects. “We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar,” Trump, who has complained in the past that solar takes up too much land, posted on Truth Social, as quoted by CNBC. “The days of stupidity are over in the USA!!!”

Earnings: Walmart Missed Earnings

Shares of Walmart are down about 3%, or by $3.07, in premarket.

All after the company posted second-quarter earnings that missed expectations. However, U.S. sales growth did manage to top forecasts.

EPS of 68 cents missed the estimates of 74 cents. Revenue did jump to $177.4 billion, which was above estimates of $176.05 billion. And, in its most recent quarter, WMT’s same-store sales jumped 4.6%, which was ahead of expectations of 4.2%.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings to come in between $2.52 and $2.62. Wall Street was looking for $2.61 at the high end.

UBS raised its price target on Nvidia ahead of earnings

UBS also raised its price target on Nvidia ahead of earnings next week.

With a buy rating and a price target of $205, the firm sees the company posting about a $1 billion beat in revenue in its second quarter.

Most recently, Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Nvidia, raising its price target to $220 ahead of earnings. “With strong intra-qtr demand data points + reports of approved licenses to resume H20 sales into China, we increase our ests (above street) ahead of NVDA’s upcoming (8/27) F2Q26 print,” as quoted by CNBC.

