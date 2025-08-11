Analysts Just Upgraded These 5 Stocks mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Wells Fargo just reiterated its overweight rating on Nvidia, raising its price target to $220 ahead of earnings. “With strong intra-qtr demand data points + reports of approved licenses to resume H20 sales into China, we increase our ests (above street) ahead of NVDA’s upcoming (8/27) F2Q26 print,” as quoted by CNBC.

This also follows news that Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices agreed to give part of their revenue from certain chips sold in China – in exchange for export licenses, as reported by CNBC. “In exchange for 15% of revenues from the chips, the two chipmakers will receive export licenses to sell Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 chips in China, according to the FT,” as reported by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley just upgraded Freeport-McMoRan

Morgan Stanley just upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to an overweight rating, with a price target of $48 a share. According to the firm, FCX will benefit from President Trump’s tariffs on copper.

“We believe the market is not appreciating the benefits that will accrue to FCX from S232 copper tariffs,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC. “We expect that FCX will be able to raise pricing in its annual copper rod contracts for 2026, which account for the majority of the company’s North America sales volumes.”

Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Snowflake

Ahead of Snowflake earnings, Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on the stock. The firm expects SNOW to deliver a solid 3% to 4% beat on product revenue for the quarter, with year-over-year growth accelerating for the first time in years.

JPMorgan reiterated its overweight rating on CoreWeave

JPMorgan just reiterated its overweight rating on CRWV with a price target of $135.

“Heading into CoreWeave’s FQ2 (June) earnings results next week, the central theme is the ongoing shortage in global AI capacity coupled with the huge ramp in demand to continually push frontier models forward,” as quoted by CNBC.

Morgan Stanley just upgraded e.l.f. Beauty to overweight

“We are upgrading ELF to OW, as consensus looks materially too low considering potential profit contribution far above street/ consensus expectations from ELF pricing, upside from rhode accretion, and solid base business growth even noting volatility,” said the firm, as also quoted by CNBC.

