4 Very Safe Buy-Rated High-Yield Dividend Stocks Under $10

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Some of the largest public companies, especially the technology giants, have traded at prices up to $1,000 per share, while many are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is difficult to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices. Low-price stock skeptics should note that many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, all once traded in the single digits.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Federal Reserve may start cutting rates as soon as September.

Dividend stocks tend to do well in a rate-cutting environment.

One of our favorite sub-$10 stocks is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look to lower-priced stocks to make a profit and increase their share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for smaller-cap companies that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Five companies that hit our screens also pay solid dividends, making the total return potential even more intriguing, and they are all Buy rated at top Wall Street firms we cover.

Why do we cover stocks under $10?

We enjoy scouring the stock market for the next big winner trading under $10, as it allows investors to buy a larger position in lower-priced stocks and potentially achieve a parabolic home run, similar to Nvidia or Netflix. Over the years, we have written about stocks like Zynga, which Take-Two Interactive acquired. Northern Oil & Gas was under $3 when we started covering the company. It underwent a reverse split and subsequently rose higher. While these dividend stocks may not be ground-breaking tech home runs, they offer solid shareholder payouts and upside potential.

Amcor

This company is a Dividend Aristocrat, which is an excellent idea as its products are always in demand. Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) is engaged in packaging solutions for consumer and healthcare products. It develops sustainable packaging in flexible and rigid formats across multiple materials, and it operates through two segments:

The Flexibles segment consists of operations that manufacture flexible and film packaging in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

The Rigid Packaging segment consists of operations that manufacture rigid containers for a broad range of predominantly beverage and food products, including:

Carbonated soft drinks

Water

Juices

Sports drinks

Milk-based beverages

Spirits and wine

Sauces

Dressings

Spreads and personal care items

Plastic caps for a wide variety of applications

The company’s subsidiaries include Amcor Flexibles North America, Amcor UK Finance, and Amcor Finance (USA).

Truist Financial has a Buy rating with a $12 target price.

LXP Industrial Trust

While somewhat off-the-radar, this quality real estate investment trust (REIT) stands out for its stable cash flows from industrial properties, moderate but solid yield, and alignment with e-commerce growth, making it a relatively safe choice for investors. Lexington Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments in target markets across the Sunbelt and lower Midwest.

The company invests in single-tenant warehouse/distribution real estate and conducts its operations indirectly through property owner subsidiaries, which are single-purpose entities, a wholly owned taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS), Lexington Realty Advisors, and joint ventures.

LXP Industrial Trust warehouse/distribution portfolio includes various industries, such as:

Electronic commerce

Automotive

Construction/materials

Food

Apparel specialty

Technology

Retail department

Aerospace/defense

Healthcare

Consumer products

Transportation/logistics

It has ownership interests in approximately 119 consolidated real estate properties, located in 17 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 57.8 million square feet of space, approximately 93.6% of which is leased.

KeyCorp has an Overweight rating, and its price target is posted at $10.

Kearny Financial

This is a low-profile regional bank with a focus on stable operations and maintaining a secure dividend. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and for sale on the secondary market.

Kearny Financial’s loan portfolio is comprised of:

Multi-family mortgage loans

Non-residential mortgage loans

Commercial business loans

Construction loans

One-to-four-family residential mortgage loans

Home equity loans and other consumer loans

The company also maintains a portfolio of investment securities, primarily comprised of the United States agency mortgage-backed securities, obligations of state and political subdivisions, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations.

The Bank has a total of 43 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating with a $9 target price.

United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE: UMC) was founded as Taiwan’s first semiconductor company in 1980 and offers massive total return potential. It operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in:

Taiwan

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Korea

United States

Europe

The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, assembly, and testing services to fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

United Microelectronics announced last year the availability of its 22 22-nanometer-embedded high voltage technology platform, the most advanced display driver IC foundry solution for powering premium displays for smartphones and other mobile devices.

With unmatched power efficiency and reduced die size, the new platform, 22eHV, enables mobile device manufacturers to enhance the battery life of their products while offering superior visual experiences.

Zachs Investment Research has a Buy rating without a price objective.

