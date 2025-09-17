Elon Musk Leads Insider Buying Wave

Investing
By
Trey Thoelcke
Sep 17, 2025 | Updated 6:05 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Not surprisingly, the recent insider buying spotlight is on Elon Musk’s billion-dollar purchase. But he wasn’t the only insider to boost a stake in the past week or so. A renowned precious metals investor made a sizable purchase as well, and the biopharmaceutical industry was well represented among recent buys.
Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past couple of weeks.
What does insider buying tell us?
A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.
With the second-quarter earnings-reporting season over, insiders are largely free to buy or sell shares until the next season begins. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.
This was Musk’s first major open-market buy in recent years, and it is being widely interpreted as a strong vote of confidence in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Also garnering a great deal of attention is a proposed new pay package for Musk that is potentially worth up to $1 trillion.
The stock is up 25.6% in the past month and is trading near an all-time high of $488.54. The share price is 81.8% higher than a year ago, far outperforming the S&P 500. The stock has well outrun the analysts’ $320.71 consensus price target. And fewer than half of the 45 analysts who cover the shares recommend buying them.
Note that the EV maker’s CFO and another executive sold some shares recently.
CG Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) is a California-based biotech focused on treatment of bladder cancer. Last month, it reported positive clinical data and quarterly results. The share price is 40.3% higher than a month ago but up just 3.8% year over year. Shares were last seen about $3 higher than the buyer’s price. Analysts see plenty of room for the stock to run, given their $59.73 consensus price target. All 12 analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares.
Here too, a few other insiders have been selling shares lately.
This transaction was a private placement and lifts Sprott’s Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: HYMC) stake to more than 17.5 million shares, or approximately 33% of the stock. He also made a sizable purchase back in June, when the chief executive and other officers were selling shares.
The stock is up 180.5% since the beginning of the year, including an 8.4% pop in the past week to well above the purchase price above. Only one analyst covers the stock and has a Hold rating with no target price.
These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week or so. Here’s a quick look at some others.
Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Black Stone Minerals, Broadcom, Coty, Dollar Tree, Freshpet, Keurig Dr Pepper, Lyft, Matador Resources, Opendoor Technologies, Perrigo, Salesforce, Scotts Miracle-Gro, and Wayfair as well.
Tesla Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030
The image featured for this article is © Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
In the past week, a couple of gold-mining stocks attracted the attention of insider buyers. Billionaire hedge fund manager John…
So far in June, some insiders have made colossal purchases of shares of their companies. This big insider buying came…
Though insider buying has slowed during the first-quarter earnings reporting season, some insiders continued to build stakes or bucked selling…
Market volatility has not dissuaded some insiders from making big share purchases. The most notable transactions came from return buyers.
The past week's most notable insider buying included a biopharmaceutical company, a pipeline company, and an industrial products maker.
Insiders are still scooping up shares of certain stocks, including huge buys at two energy companies, an apparel retailer, and…
Insiders have lately been showing their love for these three biotech stocks, two tech stocks, and a utility stock with…
Toyota has made a huge purchase of shares in an air mobility company. However, it was not the only huge…
Insiders have been showing their love for these four biotech stocks, and one tech stock, lately with huge share purchases.