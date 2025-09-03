Google Gets a Reprieve: Judge Rules It Won't Have to Divest Chrome JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A district court judge’s ruling yesterday spared Google from selling Chrome but mandated ending exclusive deals and sharing some search data.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Pursuit

For years, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has targeted Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, in a high-stakes antitrust battle, accusing it of leveraging its near-monopoly in online search to stifle competition.

With Google commanding roughly 90% of the search market, the DOJ argued that the tech giant’s dominance, bolstered by exclusive deals and its Chrome browser, created unfair barriers for rivals. The government pushed for sweeping remedies, including forcing Google to share its valuable search data with competitors and divesting Chrome, a cornerstone of its ecosystem.

Yesterday, though, a district court judge delivered a ruling that offered Google a significant reprieve: while the company must end exclusive search deals and share some data, it won’t have to sell Chrome, a decision that is sparking a 6% surge in Alphabet’s stock in pre-market trading.

Monopolizing the Playing Field

The DOJ’s case, filed in 2020, centered on Google’s stranglehold over online search and related advertising markets. Prosecutors argued that Google’s exclusive contracts with device makers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung, costing over $26 billion annually, ensured its search engine was the default choice on smartphones and browsers, effectively locking out competitors.

These deals, combined with Google’s ownership of Chrome and Android, created a self-reinforcing cycle that entrenched its dominance. The DOJ also highlighted Google’s vast search data as a competitive moat, arguing that rivals needed access to this data to build viable alternatives.

In April, the remedies phase of the trial saw heated debates, with the DOJ pushing for Chrome’s divestiture and data-sharing mandates, while Google warned that such measures could harm innovation and user privacy. CEO Sundar Pichai called forced data-sharing a “de facto divestiture” of Google’s search business.

A King Solomon-Like Decision

The judge’s 230-page ruling struck a middle ground. He barred Google from entering exclusive contracts that prevent device makers from preinstalling rival search engines, Chrome, Google Assistant, or Gemini AI apps. This opens the door for competitors like Microsoft‘s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing or DuckDuckGo to gain default placement on devices.

Additionally, Google must share certain search index and user-interaction data with “qualified competitors” to level the playing field, though privacy safeguards were emphasized to address Google’s concerns about user data security.

However, the judge rejected the DOJ’s call to force Google to sell Chrome or Android, calling divestiture “a poor fit” and “incredibly messy.” He also allowed Google to continue making non-exclusive payments to partners like Apple for default placement, preserving a key revenue stream.

A technical committee will oversee compliance for six years, with a final judgment due by September 10 after further DOJ-Google discussions.

Why Chrome’s Retention Matters

Divesting Chrome would have been a seismic blow to Google. As the world’s most popular browser, Chrome drives users to Google’s search engine, reinforcing its market dominance and fueling its $200 billion advertising business.

Losing Chrome could have disrupted Google’s ecosystem, weakened its ability to collect user data, and handed competitors a powerful tool to challenge its search hegemony. Retaining Chrome ensures Google maintains control over a critical gateway to the internet, preserving its integrated business model.

Investors cheered the ruling, as Chrome and Android are seen as linchpins of Google’s long-term strategy, especially as AI-driven search alternatives like ChatGPT pose growing threats. The decision also benefits partners like Apple, which relies on Google’s $20 billion annual payments for Safari’s default search.

Key Takeaway

While Google dodged the harshest penalties, the antitrust saga is far from over. The DOJ is pursuing a separate case against Google’s dominance in online advertising technology, with a remedies trial set for late September. This parallel battle could impose further restrictions on Google’s ad-tech empire.

For now, the market is elated, with Alphabet’s stock surging higher, reflecting relief over Chrome’s retention and the milder-than-expected remedies. However, Google’s planned appeal could delay implementation for years, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

As AI reshapes the search landscape, the judge’s ruling aims to foster competition without dismantling Google’s core assets. However, the tech giant remains under intense scrutiny. Still, with the main pathway for revenue growth left intact, Alphabet stock remains a strong buy for long-term investors.

