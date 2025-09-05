5 Top Dividend ETFs to Hold for 10 Years bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Unfortunately, you won’t earn high yields with today’s savings accounts. So, if it’s dependability you’re after, with yield to boot, you can’t go wrong with a safe ETF.

Some of the safest, highest-yielding investments can be found in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – especially those with yields well above 5%.

Here are just a few you may want to consider owning today.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

“Over the years, I’ve often been asked for investment advice,” billionaire Warren Buffett wrote in a 2016 shareholder letter. “My regular recommendation has been a low-cost S&P 500 index fund.”

With that, Buffett has named the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO) as one way to invest.

What makes it most attractive is that the ETF measures the performance of the S&P 500 and includes value stocks and growth stocks from multiple market sectors. In fact, it holds Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Berkshire, to name a few.

With an expense ratio of 0.03%, the ETF pays a quarterly yield. On July 2, it paid out a dividend of $1.744700. On March 31, it paid out $1.812100. Also, since VOO bottomed out at around $450 in April, it rocketed to $596.52. From here, we’d like to see it test $650.

Since bottoming out in April at around $450, the VOO ETF is now up to $593. From here, we’d like to see VOO initially test $625 a share.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

With a yield of 7.84%, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ: KBWY) invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities of small and mid-cap equity REITs that trade in the U.S. and carry respectable yields.

Some of its top holdings include Global Net Lease (GNL), Service Properties Trust (SVC), Global Medical REIT (GMRE), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), EPR Properties (EPR), and Omega Healthcare (OHI), to name a few.

The ETF just paid out a dividend of just over 12 cents on August 22. Before that, it paid out a dividend of just over 12 cents on July 25. Also, technically, after a brief pullback to $13.50, the ETF is now up to $16.34. From here, we’d like to see it test $19 a share.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund

With a yield of 7.37%, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA: JEPI) generates income through stock dividends and options premiums. Some of its top holdings include Trane Technologies, Meta Platforms, Southern Co., AbbVie, Mastercard, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and ServiceNow, to name just a few of the top holdings.

The JEPI ETF just paid out a dividend of just over 36 cents on September 4. Before that, it paid out a dividend of just over 35 cents on August 5. Technically, since bottoming out at around $48.50 in April, the JEPI ETF is now up to $57.15. From here, we’d like to see it test $65 a share.

Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF

With a yield of 7.32%, the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA: DIV) invests in some of the highest dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. Some of those top holdings include Spire (SR), Kinder Morgan. (KMI), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Philip Morris (PM), Duke Energy (DUK), AT&T (T), and Dominion Energy (D), to name just a few.

The DIV ETF just paid out a dividend of just over 10 cents on August 12. Before that, it paid out a dividend of 11 cents per share on July 11. Its next dividend will be paid on September 11. Technically, since bottoming out at around $15.80 in April, the DIV ETF rallied to $17.96. From here, we’d like to see the ETF rally to $20 a share, near term.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

With a yield of 6.76% and an expense ratio of 0.7%, the SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS: HYBL) invests in high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and debt tranches of US collateralized loan obligations, as noted by SSGA.com. It also uses an actively managed strategy that seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income, with less volatility than the general bond and loan segments over full market cycles.

The HYBL ETF just paid out a dividend of just over 17 cents per share on August 6. Its next dividend will be paid out early in September.

Technically, after bottoming out at around $26.22 per share, the HYBL ETF rallied to a recent high of $28.67 per share. From here, we’d like to see it rally to $35 per share near term.

