Seven High-Yielding ETFs to Help Keep Your Portfolio Safe Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, for example, invests in large-cap companies with a strong history of dividend growth.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

With markets still volatile, keep your portfolio protected with high-yielding exchange-traded funds.

Look at the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE ARCA: DIVO), for example.

With a yield of 4.73% and an expense ratio of 0.56%, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF invests in large-cap companies with a strong history of dividend growth. It also uses a covered call strategy on individual stocks to offer high total returns. Along the way, the DIVO ETF aims to achieve results comparable to those of the Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio (EDIP).

Helping, the EDIP holds blue-chip stocks from the S&P 500, the Dow 30, and the S&P 100, including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, Caterpillar, and Visa, to name just a few.

Here are a few more to consider.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF

With a yield of 11.2%, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ) generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks. All of which allows it to deliver a monthly income stream through options premiums and stock dividends. Even better, investors have also benefited from the ETF’s appreciation.

Some of its 107 holdings include Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Broadcom, and Alphabet, to name just a few. JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35% at the moment.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ: KBWD) has a 30-day yield of 12.1%. It just paid out a dividend of just over 26 cents on July 25 to shareholders of record as of July 21. Before that, it paid out a dividend of just over 14 cents on June 27 to shareholders of record as of June 23.

It’s able to pay such a solid dividend because it invests at least 90% of its assets in stocks with competitive dividend yields. Some of which include Orchid Island Capital, Invesco Mortgage Capital, ARMOUR Residential REIT, AGNC Investment, and Annaly Capital, to name just a few of its 42 active holdings.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

There’s also the VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT).

With an expense ratio of 0.42%, the MORT ETF has a 30-day yield of 12.92%. It also just paid a quarterly dividend of just over 26 cents per share on July 7. Before that, it paid a dividend of just under 38 cents per share on April 4.

The MORT ETF replicates the price and yield performance of the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, which tracks to performance of the US mortgage real estate investment trusts. Plus, as noted by VanEck.com, “Yields from mortgage REITs have historically been higher than those of equity REITs and many income-oriented securities.”

Some of its 27 holdings include AGNC Investment, Annaly Capital, Starwood Property Trust, Blackstone Mortgage, Ladder Capital, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE ARCA: JEPI) generates income by combining some of the top blue-chip stocks – Amazon, Mastercard, Nvidia – with options strategies.

All of which help produce hefty monthly income for investors. In fact, last checked, the JEPI ETF yields about 8.62%, which isn’t too shabby at all. With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the ETF holds 122 stocks, including Visa, Mastercard, Trane Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, The Southern Company, and Nvidia, to name just a few.

Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF

With a yield of 5.5%, the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (NYSE ARCA: DIV) invests in some of the highest dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. Some of those top holdings include Spire (SR), Kinder Morgan. (KMI), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Philip Morris (PM), Duke Energy (DUK), AT&T (T), and Dominion Energy (D), to name just a few.

Invesco S&P Small Cap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

With a yield of 7.67%, the Invesco S&P Small Cap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS: XSHD) invests 90% of its total assets in the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility High Dividend Index. Some of its top holdings include ARMOUR Residential, Two Harbors Investment, Ellington Financial, Innovative Industrial Properties, Ready Capital, and Cal-Maine Foods.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

With a yield of 8.22%, the SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS: HYBL) invests in high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and debt tranches of US collateralized loan obligations, as noted by SSGA.com. It also uses an actively managed strategy that seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income, with less volatility than the general bond and loan segments over full market cycles.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!