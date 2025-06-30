3 Dividend ETFs I’d Buy Right Now for Safe 7%+ Yields Mongta Studio / Shutterstock.com

With markets still volatile, it’s a good idea to keep your portfolio protected.

One of the best ways to achieve this is by investing in safe, high-yielding stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In fact, according to Franklin Templeton:

Dividends have played a substantial role in investor returns over the past several decades, as noted by Franklin Templeton.

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the JEPQ ETF carries a monthly yield of 12.42%. It also generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

Dividend-focused strategies provide the potential for better stability.

“While at times overlooked, dividends have played a substantial role in investor returns over the past several decades. From 1960 through the end of last year, roughly 85% of the S&P 500 Index’s cumulative total return can be attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding. Dividend-focused strategies provide the potential for better stability, consistent income, and a hedge against economic uncertainty for all-weather portfolios.”

That being said, you can always invest in a variety of dividend-payers to take advantage.

Look at the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ) carries a monthly yield of 12.42%. It also generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks. All of which allows it to deliver a monthly income stream through options premiums and stock dividends. Even better, investors have also benefited from the ETF’s appreciation.

Some of its 108 holdings include Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Netflix, Tesla, and Costco, to name just a few.

Some of the other top dividend-paying ETFs to consider include:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund

There’s also the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA: JEPI).

With an expense ratio of 0.35% and a yield of 8.2%, the ETF generates income through stock dividends and options premiums. It also pays a monthly dividend. On June 4, it paid a dividend of just over 54 cents to shareholders of record as of June 2. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.48792 on May 5 to shareholders of record as of May 1.

Some of its 129 holdings include Progressive Corp., Visa, Mastercard, Southern Company, UnitedHealth, Trane Technologies, AbbVie, and Amazon, to name just a few.

Since bottoming out at around $49 in early April, the JEPI ETF ran to a recent high of $56.66. From here, we’d like to see the JEPI ETF rally to at least $65 a share initially.

The Global X Super Dividend ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.58% and a yield of 9.68%, the Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA: SDIV) invests in 100 of the highest-yielding securities around the world. It also distributes dividends every month. Most recently, it paid a dividend of $0.192 on June 11. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.195 on May 12. Its next dividend is expected by July 11.

Some of its holdings include Bright Smart, SES, Delta Israel Brands, Kerry Properties, Ithaca Energy, Noah Holdings, C&D International, and Global Net Lease.

Since bottoming out at around $17.55, the SDIV ETF rallied back to $22.38 in recent weeks. From here, we’d like to see the ETF rally back to its 2021 high of $28.46.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

With an expense ratio of 0.35% and a yield of 9.6%, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ: KBWY) will invest about 90% of its assets in small and mid-cap equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have strong yields and are traded in the U.S.

It also pays a monthly dividend. Most recently, it paid $0.12601 to shareholders on June 27. Before that, it paid $0.12610 to shareholders on May 23. Some of its 28 holdings include Brandywine Realty Trust, Innovative Industrial Properties, Community Healthcare, Park Hotels & Resorts, Global Net Lease, and Global Medical REIT, to name just a few.

Since bottoming out at around $13.50 in early April, the ETF now trades at $15.69. From here, we’d like to see the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF initially rally back to $18 a share, which it last saw in December 2024.

