Ford Miserable EV Sales at 4% of Its Total

Just days after Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) said it would completely change the way it makes electric vehicles (EVs), it reported its August and year-to-date unit sales. EV sales dropped almost 6% to less than 4% of total unit sales. For the first eight months of the year, EV sales totaled 57,888, against a company total of 1,492,905. It is an astonishingly low EV figure for a company that has invested tens of billions of dollars into the sector and once said it would have an EV annual production run rate well into the hundreds of thousands of units.

The Detroit automaker is grasping for an EV future that may never arrive.

Ford has just introduced what it called its “Universal EV Platform.” The day of the announcement, its stock fell on less than normal volume. The new plan is to get an MSRP of less than $30,000 for a single model—a mid-sized electric pickup. The investment for this advancement in manufacturing will be $5 billion, just to get one new model out the door. Ford expects there to be others.

Ford’s EV failure can be illustrated by its two flagship EV models. Its F-150 Lightning carries the name of the bestselling vehicle in America. The Mustang Mach-E is an EV crossover. For some reason, it is named after Ford’s iconic sports car, the Mustang, which was first sold in 1964.

Ford’s Future

The reality of Ford’s present and future is that it is a fossil-fuel car company in a fossil-fuel vehicle world. While it will lose about $5 billion in its EV efforts this year, its gasoline-powered vehicles are very profitable. Ford is reaching toward an EV future that may never arrive.

Over the past five years, its stock is up 69%, compared to the S&P 500’s 90% gain. However, at just under $12, it is down from $24, where it traded in early 2022. At that point, Ford had made a case to the market that its huge EV investment would make it competitive with market leader Tesla. According to CarEdge, in the first quarter of this year, Tesla had a U.S. EV market share of 44%. GM’s was 11%. At just below 8%, Ford was tied with Hyundai/Kia. Ford’s market share is below what it was in the second half of 2022.

Ford is a gasoline-powered car company.

Ford Falls Far Behind Tesla and GM in Software

