Ford Sells Only 250 EVs a Day Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally (2024) by usf1fan2 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In the 90-day first quarter of 2025, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) sold 22,550 electric vehicles (EVs), up 11.5% from a year ago. That is only 250 EVs a day nationwide. EVs were only slightly more than 4% of Ford’s 501,291 total vehicle sales, which dropped 1.3%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: In the first quarter of 2025, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) sold only 250 electric vehicles a day nationwide.

Sales of its F-150 Lighting have declined.

The company’s two flagship EVs posted particularly tiny sales. The F-150 Lighting sold only 7,187 units, down 7.2%. The EV has the name of the top-selling vehicle in the United States for over four decades, the F-150 full-sized pickup. It has been Ford’s primary pillar to become an EV leader in America.

Ford’s other brand that carries an iconic name is the Mustang Mach-E. The gasoline-powered Mustang was launched in 1964. Despite tiny numbers, at least Mach-E sales advanced, rising 21% to 11,607. That means the company only sold 129 of these per day nationwide. It was the second pillar of Ford’s move into the EV market.

Ford said it would spend $30 billion on EV development and sales and have a production run rate of 600,000 EVs a year. The deadlines for completing those goals have come and gone.

Ford is not alone in its U.S. EV struggles. GM and Hyundai have posted EV sales at similar levels. None have come close to catching Tesla, which remains the market leader by far.

Ford still relies heavily on sales of the gasoline-powered F-series pickups. Its unit sales in the quarter were 190,389, up 24.9%. Sales of the smaller Ranger were up 677.5% to 14,913.

The most significant sign that Ford remains a gasoline-powered car company is that F-Series sales were 38% of its total for the quarter. Ford is more of a pickup company than anything else.

