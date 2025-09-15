Bank of America Warns ‘It Better Be Different This Time’: 5 Super-Safe Dividend Picks

Over a month ago, Bank of America Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett, one of the most respected voices on Wall Street, warned that most of the indicators he closely monitors were trading at or above the levels reached in March 2000, before the dot-com collapse. While the S&P 500 price-to-book ratio has fallen back somewhat from 5.1 in August to the current 4.7 level, even as stocks have skyrocketed over the past month to new all-time highs, the reality is that it is at 26 times trailing earnings. That is, the stock market is historically expensive.

We have covered Hartnett’s work for years here at 24/7 Wall St., and while he is by no means a perma-bear, he warned in a note to clients in August that “things better be different this time.” Refuting the bullish stance that often comes up during raging bull markets, when market indicators come in way above historical levels, and they all say, “It’s different this time.”

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: While interest rate cuts can keep the bull market alive, the reality is, at all-time highs, the stock market has likely already priced the cuts in.

If we do get a major market pullback, this investment strategist likes bonds and international stocks.

The possibility of a weaker dollar and lower interest rates is very positive for the administration, as the deficit and debt could trend lower.

We decided to screen the BofA Securities stock research universe for companies that serve as proxies for the bond market. These include utilities, energy midstream companies, telecommunications companies, consumer staples, and net lease REITs, where the tenant assumes all property costs. Five top companies with stocks rated Buy at BofA Securities appear to be solid and safe ideas as we head into the final quarter of the year and on to 2026. While all are rated Buy, it is essential to remember that no single analyst report should be used as the sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is the world’s fourth-largest telecommunications company, measured by revenue. The legacy telecommunications company has been undergoing a lengthy restructuring process while maintaining a solid dividend of 3.75%. Seventeen analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, indicating comprehensive Wall Street support. AT&T provides a range of telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

Wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free devices

AT&T also provides:

Data

Voice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and provided professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

Additionally, this segment provides residential customers with broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T

Cricket

AT&T PREPAID

AT&T Fiber

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

Bank of America has a $32 price target for the stock.

American Electric Power

This is one of the largest electric utility companies in the United States, serving more than 5 million customers across 11 states. This industry-leading utility pays investors a reliable dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is an electric public utility holding company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States.

It operates through:

Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission and Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

The company generates electricity using:

Coal

Lignite

Natural gas

Renewable energy

Nuclear energy

Hydro

Solar energy

Wind and other energy sources

It also supplies and markets electric power wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

The Bank of America price target is set at $114.

Colgate-Palmolive

This is a consumer staples giant that has been very conservative, paying a dividend every year since 1895, which currently stands at 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) is a growth company focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition.

The company sells its products under brands, such as:

Colgate

Palmolive

Elmex

Hello

Meridol

Sorriso

Tom’s of Maine

EltaMD

Filorga

Irish Spring

Lady Speed Stick

PCA SKIN

Protex

Sanex

Softsoap

Speed Stick

Ajax, Axion

Fabuloso

Murphy

Soupline and Suavitel

Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet

The Home Care product segment is managed geographically in five segments:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa/Eurasia

All the segments sell primarily to a variety of traditional and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, distributors, dentists, and skin health professionals.

The Pet Nutrition products include specialty pet nutrition products manufactured and marketed by Hill’s Pet Nutrition. The customers for Pet Nutrition products are authorized pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and e-commerce retailers.

Bank of America has a big $98 target price.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. This company is one of the largest publicly traded energy partnerships, paying a reliable dividend of 6.76%. It provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky among the master limited partnerships.

Bank of America has a $38 price objective.

VICI Properties

This REIT is based in New York City and specializes in casino and entertainment properties. With a stellar dividend yield of 5.16%, this is one of the top picks across Wall Street in the net lease group. It is ideal for more conservative investors seeking gaming exposure and a substantial dividend. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is an S&P 500 experiential REIT with one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including three iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

MGM Grand

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms, as well as over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and sportsbooks.

Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure, and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including:

Bowlero

Cabot

Canyon Ranch

Chelsea Piers

Great Wolf Resorts

Homefield

Kalahari Resorts

VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

The Bank of America price target is $34.

Five Safe High-Yield Dividend Kings That Every Retiree Should Own