3 Growth Stocks to Buy If You Only Have $10,000

Key Points if you only have $10,000, these growth stocks are among the best bets.

They are growing aggressively and have triple-digit upside potential.

At the same time, they are not overly risky.

$10,000 is not a fortune on Wall Street, but it is the perfect size for building one. Most individuals don’t plant the seeds of their retirement with a massive lump sum. Instead, they painstakingly build a portfolio through small, recurring investments into various stocks.

Growth stocks are your best bet if you are behind schedule on retirement or targeting aggressive gains. They have consistently outperformed the broader market and can continue for years, especially if the AI rally continues.

The trick is separating the firms that are only growing costs from the ones that are increasing revenue and improving margins. If the market holds up the premium they pay for these stocks or expands it, your $10,000 can multiply over the coming years.

Here are three growth stocks to look into:

Reddit (RDDT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is a social media site that hosts countless subreddits, or little forums where people can discuss their interests and hobbies. This may look like just another boring internet company, but it is the most visited website in the U.S. after Google itself.

The vast amount of traffic is attracting advertisers, but this is not the only reason why analysts are so optimistic regarding Reddit. There are millions of posts and comments on the platform, and the depth of information on Reddit is more extensive than what any other platform has to offer.

It even puts Wikipedia to shame, considering Reddit contains personal experiences, advice, conversations, and more. For AI companies, this digital oil can be used to fuel their AI training.

Reddit went public in early 2024 and is up 680% from its IPO price of $34. The rally seems far from coming to an end. Reddit posted a $484.3 million loss in 2024 but turned very profitable in 2025. EPS is expected to be $1.88 in 2025 and $3.21 in 2026, with further increases ahead. Revenue is also expected to increase 59.9% for all of 2025 and 34.6% in 2026.

Up to 40% of the data that AI is trained on comes from Reddit, and this gives the platform significant pricing power. Plus, more users are using Reddit. The platform contains useful content and reviews without a paywall.

I’d buy it hand over fist for the long term. RDDT stock could reach nearly $778 by the end of 2026 if investors maintain the premium and estimates are met.

MDA Space (MDALF)

MDA Space is a Canadian space company. Your first thought when hearing about public space companies may be that they are extremely unprofitable, early-stage, and not reliable long-term investments. However, MDA space is one of the few space companies that is not just growing fast, but also profitable.

A space boom is underway, with orbital launches growing from 102 in 2019 to 259 in 2024, and 196 so far into 2025. The late 2020s are expected to see even more launches due to reusable rockets and, more importantly, a militarization of space. The Golden Dome project alone could cost “anywhere from $252 billion to $3.6 trillion” over 2 decades.

MDA Space operates satellite systems for space-based services. This includes broadband internet connectivity from low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, robotics and vision sensors for space operations, satellite/space station servicing, and geointelligence. All of these are in high demand.

Analysts expect 53.8% revenue growth for all of 2025. EPS grew 133.3% year-over-year in Q2 and beat estimates by 25%.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a must-have growth stock, no matter the portfolio. The company dominates the AI hardware sector, and there are no peer competitors here. Many companies are trying to make their own AI chips, whereas custom AI chipmakers like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) have won some customers. This has made investors nervous, but Nvidia remains ahead. And as long as its products give AI companies an edge, they will continue to pay up.

Nvidia is the largest company in the world with a market cap of $4.25 trillion. But if you look at the earnings multiple, you’re paying less for NVDA compared to almost all other major chipmakers. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock trades at 41 times earnings, and AVGO trades at 54 times forward earnings.

You pay 39.6 times forward earnings for NVDA. It is a company with higher growth, better products, and still has the best long-term potential.

I see NVDA over $300 in the next three years.