Insiders Are Scooping Up Shares of a Miner, a Driller, and a Biotech

While insider buying is typically slower when markets are near all-time highs and when earnings-reporting season is in full swing, it never seems to dry up altogether. A few notable purchases in the past week or so attest to this. A beneficial owner took advantage of a public offer to increase a stake in a gold and silver miner, while another showed some love for a struggling offshore driller. The chief executives of a biotech also continued acquiring shares.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: In the past week or so, a gold and silver miner, an offshore driller, and a biotech saw some huge insider buying.

However, these were not the only notable insider purchases recently.

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past week or so.

Is Insider Buying Important?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

With the third-quarter earnings-reporting season underway, many insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

Hycroft Mining

Buyer(s): 10% owner Eric Sprott

10% owner Eric Sprott Total shares: almost 7.7 million

almost 7.7 million Price per share: $6.50

$6.50 Total cost: nearly $50.0 million

This transaction was part of a public offering of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock that raised approximately $150 million. The Nevada-based miner subsequently announced that it had extinguished all its remaining debt.

The stock is almost 88% higher than 90 days ago and was last seen trading almost a dollar per share higher than the buyer’s purchase price. The share price is up 167.6% year over year. The stock has little analyst coverage and no Buy ratings. Yet, the consensus price target is up at $13.61.

Note that this Canadian billionaire previously purchased $62 million worth of the shares this summer.

Sable Offshore

Buyer(s): 10% owner Pilgrim Global ICAV

10% owner Pilgrim Global ICAV Total shares: more than 982,600

more than 982,600 Price per share: $14.18 to $15.82

$14.18 to $15.82 Total cost: less than $14.8 million

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) stock recently sank to a 52-week low below $12 as the Houston-based company faces multiple legal and regulatory issues. Shares were last seen trading well below the purchase price range above.

The offshore oil and gas field operations provider has a mean price target of $39.20, which would be a gain of 207.9% in the next 12 months. All five analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares. Roth Capital recently reiterated its Buy rating.

Note that this buyer’s stake is up to more than 10.9 million shares. Also note that about 24% of all shares are held short.

Summit Therapeutics

Buyer(s): co-CEOs and another director

co-CEOs and another director Total shares: about 560,300

about 560,300 Price per share: $18.74

$18.74 Total cost: around $10.5 million

These transactions were part of a private placement. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) posted a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter, and the stock has retreated 8.1% in the past week. The Miami-based biopharmaceutical company also recently announced the expansion of Phase 3 trials of its colorectal cancer treatment.

Despite recent declines, the stock is still up 8.2% year to date and trading for more than the purchase price above. The $31.80 mean price target is less than the $36.91 52-week high, but that target represents a gain of 60.0% in the coming year. Analysts on average recommend buying shares.

Co-CEOs Bob Duggan and Maky Zanganeh also purchased shares last month.

And Other Insider Buying

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week or so. Here’s a quick look at some others.

Stock Buyer(s) Shares Price Cost Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEUP) 10% owner over 639,100 $4.96 to $5.20 almost $3.3 M Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) executive chair over 40,500 $68.89 to $71.48 over $2.8 M Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) a director almost 23,800 $96.86 to $97.95 about $2.3 M CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) CEO 55,000 $36.80 to $36.94 over $2.0 M Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) a director over 1.7 M $1.12 to $1.26 almost $2.0 M

Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Commercial Metals, Denny’s, Fastenal, Fifth Third Bancorp, Heico, Synovus Financial, Toll Brothers, and Uber, as well.

