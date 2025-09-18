Intel Up 24% on $5 Billion Investment from Nvidia

Investing
By
Ian Cooper
Sep 18, 2025 | Updated 10:10 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are up about 24% or $5.92 this morning.
Plus, not even 20 minutes into the trading day, volume is up to 151.1 million, as compared to its daily average volume of 97 million.
All after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) said it will invest $5 billion in Intel, as part of a deal to co-develop data center and computer chips, sending the NASDAQ to higher highs.
As noted by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang, “AI is powering a new industrial revolution and reinventing every layer of the computing stack — from silicon to systems to software. At the heart of this reinvention is NVIDIA’s CUDA architecture.”
“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem — a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” he added.
This follows two other monster investments from Softbank and the U.S. government.
Earlier this year, Softbank invested $2 billion in Intel.
As noted by CNBC, “The investment, equal to about 2% of Intel, makes SoftBank the fifth-biggest shareholder, according to FactSet. It’s a vote of support for Intel, which hasn’t been able to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom in advanced semiconductors and has spent heavily to stand up a manufacturing business that’s yet to secure a significant customer.”
In August, Intel also announced an $8.9 billion investment from the Trump Administration.
According to Intel, it reflects “the confidence the Administration has in Intel to advance key national priorities and the critically important role the company plays in expanding the domestic semiconductor industry.”
Under the terms of the deal, the government agreed to buy 433.3 million shares of Intel at a price of $20.47 per share, equivalent to a 9.9% stake in the company.
The image featured for this article is © Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
As some of the big names in the semiconductor industry are starting to recover to their February highs, Nvidia stands…
Semiconductor Trade Deals Stir Controversy The U.S.-China trade landscape has been a high-stakes chessboard, with semiconductor giants Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and…
It’s not even Inauguration Day yet, but Donald Trump is making headlines across the financial world. Friday night he launched…
Nvidia has been a star performer in a strong semiconductor industry and may have still more upside after its Mellanox…
While much of the hoopla surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) is focused on GPU companies like Nvidia and AMD, Semiconductors are…
Arm has released more pricing details ahead of what is to be the biggest initial public offering of the year.
Gaining an Investment Edge Living up to his reputation for unpredictability, President Trump surprised the market yesterday by announcing a…
In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Shining a Spotlight on Intel Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has emerged from the shadows of its semiconductor rivals, capturing the attention of…