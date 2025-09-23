After OpenAI Deal, Is Nvidia’s AI Empire Inviting a Regulatory Crackdown?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Nvidia ’s (NVDA) $100 billion OpenAI investment follows its $5 billion Intel stake, cementing its AI dominance.

’s (NVDA) $100 billion investment follows its $5 billion stake, cementing its AI dominance. It made multiple +$100 million deals and smaller investments in 2024 and 2025 to control AI hardware and software.

NVDA’s scale dwarfs competitors, raising ethical and antitrust concerns that could prompt a breakup under stricter regulations.

In a seismic move shaking up the tech world, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has agreed to pour $100 billion into OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research powerhouse behind ChatGPT, signaling its ambition to dominate the AI ecosystem.

This follows Nvidia’s recent $5 billion stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) — about 4% of the company — a strategic play to bolster its influence over chip manufacturing critical for AI workloads.

Over the past two years, Nvidia has aggressively expanded through high-profile deals, including acquisitions like Run:ai (a $700 million deal) and Deci AI ($300 million), as well as investments in Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), exceeding $100 million each. It also invested around $66 million in Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) alongside smaller bets totaling over $1 billion in 2024 alone.

While competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel exist, none match Nvidia’s scale in AI hardware and software.

As AI’s potential for both transformative good and ethical risks — like autonomous weapons or mass surveillance — grows, concerns mount: Is Nvidia becoming too big and too powerful, to the point that it will invite regulatory scrutiny that could lead to an antitrust breakup, especially under a less business-friendly administration?

A Caution on Government Overreach

As a staunch free market advocate, I view government interference in business — such as recent stakes in MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Intel, the “golden share” position in U.S. Steel, and the revenue-sharing deals with Nvidia and AMD on chip exports to China — as a troubling trend. These interventions distort competition and innovation.

While I wouldn’t support breaking up Nvidia, its relentless expansion might eventually invite scrutiny that could lead to such an outcome. Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips — it has an over 80% share of the market — and its growing software and cloud footprint through acquisitions like OctoAI and CentML make it a prime target.

If regulators perceive Nvidia as stifling competition or amassing unchecked power in AI, which increasingly influences everything from healthcare to defense, they might push for drastic measures.

Could Nvidia Be Dismantled?

Unlike past tech antitrust cases involving Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Google, Nvidia’s case is unique due to AI’s transformative and potentially risky applications. A breakup could involve splitting Nvidia’s hardware (GPU manufacturing) from its software and services (e.g., CUDA, DGX Cloud).

Regulators might argue that Nvidia’s control over AI chip supply chains, along with its partnerships with global powers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE for AI supercomputers, create barriers to entry. The U.S. Department of Justice’s probe into the Run:ai acquisition in 2024 hints at early scrutiny, though that was under a different administration. A less pro-business administration could amplify this, citing AI’s societal risks — such as ethical misuse in surveillance, job displacement, or biased algorithms — as justification. Nvidia’s vertical integration, from chip design to AI platforms, mirrors historical monopolies, raising red flags. The complexity of Nvidia’s global supply chain and its role in U.S. technological leadership could delay enforcement, but growing public unease about AI’s unchecked power may pressure regulators to act swiftly. However, dismantling Nvidia risks disrupting innovation, as its ecosystem drives AI advancements worldwide. Key Takeaway

For now, an Nvidia breakup seems unlikely. Yet the Trump administration, though nominally pro-business, has continued cases against Big Tech. Just the other day, the Justice Dept.’s antitrust division head said enforcement remains part of Trump’s AI plan.

While Nvidia’s role in driving U.S. AI leadership provides a buffer, as the AI chipmaker’s reach expands — powering AI in computers, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities — its omnipresence could spark bipartisan concern.

AI’s integration into daily life amplifies its ethical and societal stakes, making Nvidia’s dominance a lightning rod. Investors cheer each deal, with Nvidia’s stock soaring 284% in 2024, pushing its market cap past $3 trillion.

Yet, the party may not last. If AI’s risks dominate public discourse or the administration prioritizes antitrust enforcement in the space, Nvidia could face a regulatory hangover, with investors left to navigate the fallout. Planning for this possibility is prudent, as unchecked growth may invite a reckoning.