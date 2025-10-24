S&P 500
Home > Investing > Intel's 3Q Takeaways: NVIDIA Partnership, Government Cash, and What It Means for the Future

Investing

Intel’s 3Q Takeaways: NVIDIA Partnership, Government Cash, and What It Means for the Future

Intel’s 3Q Takeaways: NVIDIA Partnership, Government Cash, and What It Means for the Future
By Joel South
Key Points

  • Intel deepens NVIDIA partnership to anchor AI inference strategy and expand its role in hybrid computing.

  • Foundry progress and U.S. funding strengthen Intel’s turnaround amid cautious optimism on margins and execution.

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) reported third-quarter revenue of $13.70 billion, slightly above consensus estimates of $13.40 billion and up 3 percent year over year. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 far exceeded expectations of $0.01, reflecting better execution and cost control. Shares are up 5.42% so far pre-market this morning after investors had an evening to chew on the results. 

The quarter highlighted three major themes that define Intel’s current position and direction: the shift toward AI collaboration, momentum in its foundry business, and an improving but still fragile financial base.

1. AI Transformation and the NVIDIA Partnership

Intel’s management spent much of the earnings call discussing how the company is repositioning itself within the AI hardware ecosystem. Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan described AI as a fundamental driver of Intel’s next phase of growth, noting that it is stimulating demand for both new architectures and traditional x86 compute.

The most significant strategic step is Intel’s partnership with NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), which will link Intel CPUs to NVIDIA accelerators using NVLink technology. Tan called this the creation of “a new class of products spanning multiple generations,” aimed at hyperscale, enterprise, and consumer markets. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said the collaboration expands Intel’s total addressable market rather than replacing its existing business lines.

The partnership signals a shift in how Intel defines its role in the AI economy. Rather than competing directly in AI training—where NVIDIA leads—the company is focusing on AI inference, especially in what Tan called “agentic” and “physical AI” workloads. These use cases are expected to represent a larger and more sustained demand cycle over time.

For investors, this strategy suggests Intel is seeking relevance as a complementary player in the AI infrastructure stack, leveraging its installed x86 base while integrating with the dominant GPU ecosystem.

2. Foundry Momentum and U.S. Government Backing

Intel’s foundry segment emerged as a clearer growth story in Q3. The company reported tangible progress in its 18A process node, which is now fully operational at Fab 52 in Arizona, with yields improving at a predictable pace. Development on the next-generation 14A node is also underway, with early customer engagement reported on multiple fronts.

Financially, Intel’s foundry narrative gained credibility through external validation. During the quarter, the company secured $5.7 billion from the U.S. government, $2 billion from SoftBank, and expects an additional $5 billion investment from NVIDIA by the end of Q4. These inflows not only strengthen Intel’s liquidity but also demonstrate increasing confidence from both private and public partners.

Tan emphasized that Intel Foundry is being managed as a “long-term trust business,” prioritizing customer relationships and disciplined investment. The company reiterated that capacity will only be expanded in response to confirmed external demand, marking a cultural change from previous cycles of aggressive, preemptive capital spending.

As demand for AI-related semiconductor manufacturing accelerates, Intel’s progress on advanced nodes and packaging—such as EMIB and EMIB-T technologies—positions it to compete for a growing share of outsourced wafer production.

3. Financial Reset and Execution Discipline

Intel’s financial results showed evidence of stabilization after several uneven years. The stock has is still down 20% from where it was 5 years ago, but momentum is building.  The company achieved 40 percent gross margin, four points above guidance, due to stronger product mix and cost control. Operating cash flow of $2.5 billion and positive free cash flow of $900 million marked improvements from prior quarters.

Zinsner highlighted that Intel raised roughly $20 billion in liquidity during the quarter, exiting with $30.9 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company used part of this to reduce debt by $4.3 billion and plans to continue deleveraging in 2026. Capital expenditures remain targeted at about $18 billion for 2025, with a focus on foundry readiness and advanced packaging.

At the same time, management acknowledged ongoing structural headwinds. High costs associated with older manufacturing nodes and early-stage yields on 18A are weighing on margins. These factors are expected to normalize over the next 12 to 18 months as production efficiency improves.

Product execution remains central to the recovery. Intel reaffirmed that Panther Lake will launch by the end of 2025, with Nova Lake and Granite Rapids following in 2026. The Core Ultra 3 rollout is expected to drive a PC market recovery to approximately 290 million units for the year.

