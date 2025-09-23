S&P 500
6,685.50
-0.26%
Dow Jones
46,439.20
+0.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,718.00
-0.31%
Russell 2000
2,479.03
+0.53%
FTSE 100
9,239.20
-0.22%
Nikkei 225
45,759.00
-0.13%
Stock Market Live September 23: OECD Predicts Faster Growth, But S&P 500 (VOO) Starts Flat
Home > Investing > $10K a Month From Dividends? These 3 Funds Make It Possible

Investing

$10K a Month From Dividends? These 3 Funds Make It Possible

$10K a Month From Dividends? These 3 Funds Make It Possible

By Omor Ibne Ehsan

Sep 23, 2025  |  Updated 8:04 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • These dividend ETFs put $10,000 in monthly income within reach.
  • Their yields are high and it is likely to stay that way.
  • These ETFs also have solid upside potential as interest rates get cut.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Generating $10,000 monthly is a major milestone, and this means you’re making double the median annual salary in the U.S. If you want to get this through dividends, it can be quite difficult to do so. An annual $120k income solely from dividends almost always means you need to be a multi-millionaire.

The current risk-free yield is ~4%. You need $3 million for $120k per year, or $10k per month. Only 0.8% of households have that.

Does that mean $10k is completely out of reach? Not at all. If you’re unwilling to downgrade your lifestyle when retired and you are comfortable taking on a bit more risk, you can look for higher yields.

The following three ETFs come with a blended dividend yield of 11.12%. Considering that you invest equal amounts into all three, this would require $1.08 million or less if you invest more in the higher-yielding stocks.

Assets Avg Yield: 11.12% Invested Amount: $1.08m Monthly Income: $10,008
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) 10.16% $360,000 $3,048
AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) 14.66% $360,000 $4,398
InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) 8.54% $360,000 $2,562

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF gives you exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index and uses options to generate income. It invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks that are in the Nasdaq-100 and then uses a covered call strategy from which it derives premium income.

Increasing amounts of retail investors are entering the stock market every day, and many of them are regularly buying and selling options. This has led to options premiums becoming a reliable source of income.

The caveat is that if options premiums unexpectedly go down, so will the income. Plus, the options strategy caps most of the upside, but in a bullish market, you will still have exposure to it.

GPIQ pays monthly. Its 10.16% dividend yield and a 0.29% (or $29 per $10,000) expense ratio make the deal worth taking if you’re short on monthly income.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is not explicitly a fund, since it’s structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for tax purposes. This means AGNC must meet specific regulatory requirements to maintain its tax-advantaged status.

The company must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to stockholders and is exempt from federal corporate income taxes when it meets these distribution requirements. This structure allows AGNC to pass through income to shareholders while avoiding double taxation at the corporate level

Anyhow, it’s very similar to a fund and comes with a stellar dividend yield of 14.66%. There are no fees.

AGNC stock has declined significantly over the past few years due to interest rate hikes, but as the pendulum has turned the other way, more Fed rate cuts will lead to a reversal. Locking in the yield now can get you both upside and the dividends if you think rate cuts will continue.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) invests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships. It specifically targets midstream energy infrastructure MLPs and uses some leverage to boost returns.

Before you run away after learning that this ETF invests in oil and gas-related companies, it’s important to remember that the companies it invests in don’t have much exposure to oil and gas prices. Midstream companies are among the best places to park your money, since they simply deal with the distribution and transportation of energy. Their earnings are fee-based.

And if that’s not enough, they’re also outside the purview of most tariffs, because these businesses are almost entirely domestic.

The recent boom in exports to Europe has caused these MLP stocks to deliver stellar returns. They often pay very high yields.

AMZA gets you exposure to dozens of these MLPs under one roof. It pays monthly and has an 8.54% dividend yield. The beta rounds to 1.

The caveat is the 2.75% expense ratio, or $275 per $10,000. This is due to the ETF using leverage, which in turn incurs interest expenses.

The image featured for this article is © Dmitry Demidovich / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Why Goldman Sachs GPIQ is the Safest High-Yield Monthly Dividend ETF To Buy Now
Joey Solitro | Mar 23, 2025

Why Goldman Sachs GPIQ is the Safest High-Yield Monthly Dividend ETF To Buy Now

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF (Nasdaq: GPIQ) presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking a steady stream of…
3 ETFs to Turn $78k Into $500 in Monthly Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 14, 2025

3 ETFs to Turn $78k Into $500 in Monthly Income

Locking in exchange-traded funds with high dividend yields is a very good idea in this environment, especially as the market…
4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust
Rich Duprey | Jun 27, 2025

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust

Balancing Reward and Risk Ultra-high yield stocks, offering dividends above 10%, present compelling opportunities for income-focused investors, particularly in a…
Buy These 3 Dividend ETFs to Turn $100k Into $2,000 Monthly Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 22, 2025

Buy These 3 Dividend ETFs to Turn $100k Into $2,000 Monthly Income

Generating a notable amount of monthly income can look like a daunting task. If you look at the most popular…
5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Investors Over 10% Every Year
Ian Cooper | Aug 15, 2025

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying Investors Over 10% Every Year

One of the best ways to build wealth and protect your portfolio is with dividend stocks — especially those with…
3 ETFs Smart Retirees Have in Their Portfolios
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 19, 2025

3 ETFs Smart Retirees Have in Their Portfolios

If you’re a retiree or if you’re planning to be one, it’s very worthwhile to have exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in…
If You Invested $5,000 In GPIQ At Inception, This Is How Much Cash From Dividends You Would Have Today
John Seetoo | May 30, 2025

If You Invested $5,000 In GPIQ At Inception, This Is How Much Cash From Dividends You Would Have Today

The Magnificent 7 Stocks, i,e, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – are all technology…
JEPI and SDIV Are High-Yield ETFs To Buy In July
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 7, 2025

JEPI and SDIV Are High-Yield ETFs To Buy In July

If you are a dividend investor seeking a low-risk, high-yield investment, consider an exchange-traded fund. ETFs invest in several companies…
4 Diversified ETFs That Send You a Check Every Month (No Stock Picking Needed)
David Moadel | Jun 19, 2025

4 Diversified ETFs That Send You a Check Every Month (No Stock Picking Needed)

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) can benefit investors in multiple ways. They can immediately diversify your portfolio by providing exposure to…

Top Gaining Stocks

Halliburton
HAL Vol: 20,951,272
+$2.07
+9.14%
$24.68
McKesson
MCK Vol: 439,152
+$47.93
+6.88%
$744.93
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 81,172
+$58.66
+6.69%
$935.62
Baker Hughes
BKR Vol: 3,922,672
+$2.20
+4.62%
$49.87
Targa Resources
TRGP Vol: 695,607
+$6.77
+4.10%
$171.99

Top Losing Stocks

Generac
GNRC Vol: 859,137
-$10.92
5.87%
$174.95
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,637,956
-$10.42
4.78%
$207.50
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 20,302,588
-$14.37
4.38%
$313.78
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 556,619
-$25.40
4.26%
$570.28
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 1,954,497
-$19.36
3.76%
$495.43