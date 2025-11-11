S&P 500
6,856.80
+0.00%
Dow Jones
47,970.10
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.00
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,457.99
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,913.00
+0.59%
Nikkei 225
51,231.80
+0.01%
Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Investing

3 Under-the-Radar Monthly Dividend ETFs

Quick Read

  • NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI) yields 13.42% compared to Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF at 9.65%.
  • Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF targets a 20% annualized distribution rate using FLEX Options on SPY.
  • TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF writes daily 0DTE call options and has outperformed JEPI and QYLD.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Under-the-Radar Monthly Dividend ETFs

© Vadi Fuoco / Shutterstock.com

Monthly dividend stocks are becoming increasingly popular, especially those that amplify their yields using options. However, you may not be chasing the best ones today, as Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY), NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI), TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) can be better alternative picks for you, compared to JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ), and Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

There’s nothing inherently “wrong” with these ETFs. However, they all share a central theme of using options to derive income by capping the upside, while keeping downside risk largely exposed.

And if you’re willing to take that downside risk for the generous yields, you might as well lean towards those that yield higher, while mostly following the same trend.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY)

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF is an actively managed ETF that pays monthly distributions at a target annualized rate of 20% while maintaining exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

It does so by investing at least 80% of its net assets in FLEX Options (Flexible Exchange Options) that reference the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). These specialized options contracts allow the fund to replicate S&P 500 exposure while generating the cash flow needed for its high monthly distribution payments. The S&P 500 exposure is a secondary objective, while the main objective is maintaining a yield above 20%.

The 20% targeted rate is obviously not guaranteed and may be increased or decreased as the market sags and swells.

XPAY currently yields 20.54%. It carries an expense ratio of 0.49%, or $49 per $10,000. The ETF is down 2.34%, but the fat dividends have caused it to outperform JEPI and QYLD significantly.

It is slightly behind GPIQ but can close the gap if the Nasdaq-100 flatlines.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI)

Speaking of GPIQ outperforming, the NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF may be worth going for instead. The yield here is notably higher, though it does come at the cost of a higher expense ratio. In net, though, the dividend yield is still much better.

The QQQI is an actively-managed ETF that gives you partial upside exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index, while giving you a frothy yield of 13.42%. GPIQ, on the other hand, comes with a 9.65% yield.

QQQI’s expense ratio is markedly higher at 0.68%, vs. the GPIQ’s 0.29%, but it’s worth going for if you want to squeeze out more income from your holdings.

Total returns have been roughly on par with GPIQ.

All things considered, I’d choose QQQI over GPIQ if you’re looking at medium to short-term exposure. Having a medium-term to short-term view on these covered call ETFs is a smarter idea. A decline akin to the one in 2022 could take these ETFs years to recoup. And after three years of rallying, the market is more vulnerable to such a correction.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY)

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF is another actively managed ETF. It combines S&P 500 exposure with a daily options strategy by holding a long SPY ETF position to provide direct exposure to the S&P 500 index, while simultaneously writing out-of-the-money call options on that position each trading day. These options expire the same day they are written.

These are known as 0DTE (zero days to expiration) options that allow the fund to capitalize on the rapid time decay inherent to these ultra-short-term contracts.

The strategy has worked quite well, and TSPY has managed to outperform both JEPI and QYLD significantly. It wouldn’t be fair to expect an S&P 500 ETF to beat the GPIQ, but it comes surprisingly close.

TSPY comes with a 13.61% dividend yield. The expense ratio is on the moderately higher end at 0.77%, or $77 per $10,000.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

JEPI vs JEPQ vs QQQI: Which One Should You Buy in November 2025?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Nov 6, 2025

JEPI vs JEPQ vs QQQI: Which One Should You Buy in November 2025?

A new type of exchange-traded fund is gaining popularity in sync with retail’s fascination with options trading. ETFs like JPMorgan…
QYLD vs. JEPI: The Battle Between Monster Covered Call Yields
Marc Guberti | Jun 26, 2025

QYLD vs. JEPI: The Battle Between Monster Covered Call Yields

Some dividend investors value high yields above high returns. These investors often look for funds and stocks that have less…
3 Top-Yield Dividend Picks for Steady Earnings Today
David Moadel | Aug 5, 2025

3 Top-Yield Dividend Picks for Steady Earnings Today

Many individual stocks provide steady earnings for investors through dividend distributions. However, you can actually achieve higher yields and greater…
3 Covered Call ETFs That Actually Grow NAV
Rich Duprey | Oct 15, 2025

3 Covered Call ETFs That Actually Grow NAV

Covered call exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged in popularity as investors seek income in uncertain markets. These funds hold stocks…
I have invested in dividends for over 10 years; These 5 dividend ETFs are now my ride-or-die portfolio core
John Seetoo | Oct 16, 2025

I have invested in dividends for over 10 years; These 5 dividend ETFs are now my ride-or-die portfolio core

For the past decade, exchange trade funds (ETF) that track major stock exchanges have done very well serving as wealth…
2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs Passive Income Lovers Should Buy Now
Jordan Chussler | Oct 6, 2024

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs Passive Income Lovers Should Buy Now

When it comes to producing high-yield dividend income, investors often look into traditional value stocks that fall into one of…
If You Invested $5,000 In GPIQ At Inception, This Is How Much Cash From Dividends You Would Have Today
John Seetoo | May 30, 2025

If You Invested $5,000 In GPIQ At Inception, This Is How Much Cash From Dividends You Would Have Today

The Magnificent 7 Stocks, i,e, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla – are all technology…
Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs
Lee Jackson | Sep 22, 2025

Gen X and Boomers Are Grabbing 6 Must Own High-Yield Monthly Pay ETFs

Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded…
Boomers Will Love Snapping Up JEPI and VYM While Still Holding VOO for Safety
Vandita Jadeja | Sep 9, 2025

Boomers Will Love Snapping Up JEPI and VYM While Still Holding VOO for Safety

One thing income investors have in common is that they’re on the hunt for steady passive income. One of the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Viatris
VTRS Vol: 11,942,113
+$1.03
+10.13%
$11.20
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,852,588
+$1.49
+9.77%
$16.74
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,686,421
+$1.65
+6.66%
$26.41
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 9,740,381
+$3.29
+6.00%
$58.13
FedEx
FDX Vol: 3,519,163
+$13.83
+5.45%
$267.72

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 8,302,094
-$2.00
6.09%
$30.84
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,535,672
-$9.12
4.84%
$179.16
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 22,556,898
-$12.19
4.81%
$241.11
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,024,983
-$13.92
4.38%
$304.01
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 9,142,143
-$7.19
4.32%
$159.18