6 Blue-Chip Dividend Giants Every Passive Income Investor Should Own

Blue chip dividend stocks are among the safest equities investors can own.

Dividend stocks will be in big demand as interest rates fall over the next 2 years.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A study from the Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams of quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that does not require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments, real estate, or side hustles.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. blue chip dividend research database looking for the absolute best companies that every growth and passive income investor should own in their portfolio, and plan on holding onto for years. All six of these stocks are Buy-rated at countless Wall Street firms and all provide dependable, safe, and secure dividends, which are among the highest among blue-chip companies.

Altria

This tobacco company offers value investors a rich 7.67% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves a hefty 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Chevron

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector and pays a rich 4.52% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines

Transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum product

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion.

Three lawsuits have been filed against Hess, charging inadequate disclosure over the sale, and Chevron has said arbitration over Hess’ Guyana assets could delay the closing timeline until October 2025. However, most Wall Street analysts feel the deal ultimately will get done, and Chevron will emerge even more powerful in the energy sector.

Comerica

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a substantial 5.21% dividend. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through:

Commercial banking

Retail banking

Wealth management

Finance segments

The Commercial Bank segment offers:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services, such as consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination

Consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comerica operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

Dow

This company was spun out from DuPont in 2019 and offers investors growth and income potential with a hefty 5.31% dividend. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company formed by the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and subsequent spin in 2019.

The company is organized into three principal divisions:

Performance Materials & Coatings

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

The company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which provides crop protection, seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions, and healthy oils.

Consumer Solutions, which consists of:

Consumer Care

Dow Automotive Systems

Dow Electronic Materials

Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses

Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of:

Dow Building & Construction

Dow Coating Materials

Energy & Water Solutions

Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses

Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses

Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons business.

Pfizer

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been beaten down over the past few years as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 5.82% dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Trading not far from its lowest split-adjusted level in thirteen years, the stock is an incredible bargain at current levels and pays a massive dividend. Pfizer reported revenues of $13.3 billion in the second quarter, representing 3% year-over-year operational growth, despite an expected decline in COVID revenues and a 14% year-over-year operational increase in revenues from the company’s non-COVID product portfolio.

The pharmaceutical giant also raised full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $59.5 to $62.5 billion and lifted adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.45 to $2.65. Patient investors will get paid one of the highest blue-chip dividends, and shares trade at a reasonable 9.88 times estimated 2025 earnings.

Verizon Communications

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value, trading at just 8.75 times estimated 2025 earnings and paying investors a hefty 6.52% dividend. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices.

The segment also offers wireline services in Mid-Atlantic, northeastern United States, and the District of Columbia through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

