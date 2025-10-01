20 Years On Wall Street Taught Me: Buy and Hold High-Yield Dividend Giants

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

After a career that spanned two decades of experience at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Morgan Stanley, I gained an institutional perspective on dividend stock investing. My tenure across these premier Wall Street firms exposed me to fundamental analysis, credit evaluation, and risk management practices that directly translate to selecting quality dividend-paying companies. Having witnessed firsthand the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath—including the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, from which I was fortunately spared as I had left both firms by 2004— I developed a keen appreciation for balance sheet strength, sustainable payout ratios, and the importance of dividends as a stabilizing force during market turbulence.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The stock market is very overbought, and the possibility of another correction, like we saw earlier this year, could be coming our way.

Quality high-yield dividend stocks are the perfect way to invest for the long term while realizing regular dividend payments that provide passive income.

Quality dividend stocks will hold up well if stock market volatility increases, and for long-term investors, it remains a safe way to invest for decades.

By analyzing cash flow generation, capital allocation strategies, and management quality, I can identify companies with durable competitive advantages and the financial discipline to maintain and grow their dividends through economic cycles. Early in my career, I realized that dividend investing is not merely an income strategy, but also a comprehensive framework for building wealth through companies that consistently return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial stability.

Five top companies are the bedrock and pinnacle for dividend investors, and all are the kind of stocks that growth and income investors can buy now, tomorrow, next week, or next year and hold for the long term. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms that we cover here at 24/7 Wall St.

Why do we cover quality high-yield dividend stocks?

MarsBars / Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past 50 years (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

With a hefty yield and a unique niche in the real estate arena, this is an outstanding company trading at a very reasonable valuation. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is an owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agricultural technology, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Alexandria yields 6.27% and specializes in owning medical offices, with a focus on medical research facilities. The REIT has increased its dividend annually for 15 straight years and maintains a robust balance sheet with no material near-term debt maturities. In addition, the company’s adjusted funds from operations comfortably cover its dividend payments.

The company’s locations include:

Greater Boston

the San Francisco Bay Area,

New York City

San Diego

Seattle

Maryland

the Research Triangle

The Company, through its venture capital platform, provides strategic capital to life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies.

Its tenants include:

Multinational pharmaceutical companies

Public and private biotechnology companies

Life science product

Service and medical device companies

Digital health

Technology

Agtech companies

Academic and medical research institutions

United States government research agencies

Non-profit organizations

Venture capital firms.

The company has a Labspace asset base predominantly concentrated in markets with barriers to entry.

Robert Baird has a Buy rating and a $102 target price objective.

Altria

Altria is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes, and related products. This tobacco company offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous dividend yield of 6.26%. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company’s dividend payout is based on free cash flow, ranging from ~64% to 80% depending on the quarter. In recent quarters, free cash flow has exceeded dividend payments, providing a solid buffer. Altria generates strong cash flow from its core tobacco business, which provides a stable base, albeit with regulatory risk, and yields are among the highest in the S&P 500, at least for now.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand.

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Earlier this year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $63 target price.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation is an American multinational energy company that is predominantly specialized in oil and gas. This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector and pays a substantial 4.17% dividend, which was raised by 5% earlier this year. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through its subsidiaries and offers investors very strong credit ratings (AA), diversified operations, good margins, a long history of paying/dividends and raising dividends yearly.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron Corporation announced in late 2023 that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion. The Federal Trade Commission approved the deal last October, and it is expected to close this fall.

UBS has a Buy rating with a huge $197 target price.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. This company is one of the most extensive publicly traded energy partnerships, paying a very reliable 6.79% dividend. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio ranges from 3.1x to 3.4x, which is moderate for a midstream energy company, and the interest coverage ratio is 5 times. Enterprise Products Partners generates strong free cash flow, with an operating cash flow of approximately $8.8 billion, resulting in around $4.2 billion in free cash flow annually, after deducting capital expenditures. Another significant benefit for shareholders is that most of the corporate debt is fixed-rate, thereby limiting the risk of rising interest rates.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating with a $38 target price objective.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc., commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications company that continues to offer tremendous value. It trades 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings, pays a 6.26% dividend, and is up almost 9% in 2025. Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ), through its subsidiaries, provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

Verizon’s interest coverage ratio is 4.6×-5× trailing twelve months, which offers more than enough cushion for dividend payments. With a very predictable revenue stream from telecom services, the company has less exposure to commodity cycles. In addition, the large scale helps in financing and absorbing shocks.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern United States, and Washington, D.C., through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Goldman Sachs has given the company a “Buy” rating and a price target of $49.