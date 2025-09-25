This $5 Stock That Turned Into a Big AI Winner | APLD Stock

Investing
Not too long ago, Lee made a prediction regarding one particular stock that has since paid off in a big way.
Doug McIntyre: Looks like you’re a winner on Applied Digital.
Lee Jackson: We are a winner, sir. It was on our show that we pitched it, but yeah. This, this has been a huge, huge gain for us, and, and we, when we first started discussing it, remember these guys used to be crypto miners and then, you know, crypto mining was a, a pretty hot game about 10 years ago, but that, that, too many people got into that game. So they went into AI, they went into data centers, and they signed a huge deal with CoreWeave that was just absolutely gigantic. And I think I have the numbers still here. Yeah, the CoreWeave deal for them is 11 billion in revenues, you know over a five to seven year period. But that is huge. And interestingly enough, a company that owns 7.7 million shares of Applied Digital. That’s right Nvidia. It’s one of their six or seven holdings. Which they’ve had and still had at the end of the quarter. But this is a stock, it’s interesting ’cause now it’s getting close to all time highs up and it’s gonna take a breather. But for people that wanna be in the game but are looking for another play and don’t have $183 per share for Nvidia, it’s something to look at the simple as APLD. Again, we first, you know, talked about it earlier this year at five, six bucks a share. Went up into the low teens, came back down, we talked about it again, maybe May or June, and it has just taken off. But the CoreWeave deal was huge. And I think this, this is the kind of stock where you may wanna wait till it backs up a little bit, but once it breaks through that all time high, which is. 27, 27.50, there’s nothing to stop it there. You know, there’s no seller or holders at levels above this. And I think, you know, it’s tough these days because everybody wants to find that Nvidia stock and, you know, and we’ve had other ones on, we’ve talked about SoundHound early on, and they’ve done well. It’s trading now near $17. I think we pitched SoundHound late last year or early at, at $3 or $4. And they signed big deals with Church’s Chicken, they signed it with Torchy’s Tacos, which is super popular in Texas, and for their audio recognition, uh, software. So the good stocks are out there. The one thing we would suggest to, you know, our more aggressive traders or people that you look at these ideas is to, you know, bypass the super penny stock crap, you know, and look for real companies with real futures and, and Applied certainly is one. Soundhound is one still. Also, remember to take some profits at some point because, you know, we’ve had a 30% increase, even though the S and P’s only up about 14% this year. It’s up over 30% from the lows in April. So that’s a huge retracement. So it, it certainly seems like we’ll get a little bit of a fade. They’re gonna try to fade this market at some point in the fall, so, you know, take a little bit, but it’s certainly one to keep a hold on because they, they have a lot going forward, a big campus, you know, to help host the AI computing, cloud computing. It’s all cloud computing for AI now. And APLD, we’re, we’re kind of tooting our own horn, but, it’s a great stock. Up, uh, 19% today.
