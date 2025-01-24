After Nailing Soundhound (SOUN), I Think This Nvidia-Backed Company Is the Next AI Winner 24/7 Wall St

BigBear.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) focuses in AI-powered decision intelligence for uses like security, supply chain management, and biometric solutions; they have a sizable partnership with Denver Airport for biometric boarding.

BigBear.ai is considered as a speculative growth prospect trading about $2.50 to $3.00; H.C. Wainwright has assigned a price target of $7, so indicating possible upside.

Under-$10 stocks in the AI space have great promise, as historical analogues to small-cap stocks like SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) and early-stage giants like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) highlight.

[00:00:04] Douglas McIntyre: So you’ve got another one of your, super duper emerging. AI stocks, you know that not not the biggies but the ones people haven’t heard about but may be promising

[00:00:16] Lee Jackson: Yeah, yeah, yeah, I do. And not to toot our own horn, but, you know, we started covering Soundhound about six months ago when it was mid four or five, six bucks. Well, it went up to 22 and I’m not, you know, saying this one’s going to do as well, but Or, or the same huge winner, but keeping a close eye on Big Bear AI and the symbol on the NASDAQ is BBAI and what they provide is, artificial intelligence powered decision intelligence solutions for security. I think supply chain management, digital identity. And they did get a big deal with the Denver airport for biometric boarding. And while that sounds like something that’s probably pretty in the future, I get the sense that they can scan your eyes, scan your hands. no more fumbling with your, your pass and no more fumbling with You know, with, you know, here’s, here’s it on my phone and then the thing won’t register at the gate.

[00:01:23] Lee Jackson: So I think that’s pretty big because I’m not on like soundhound. If you can get that in every airport and use it for all the security functions in, in, office buildings, like, you know, you’re in Manhattan a lot, you know, every office building you go into now you have to go through security. And if you had some sort of one size fits all security clearance, device or something or your hand or eyes or something that could probably save a lot of time in the future and it’ll be Interesting to say, you know, it’s trading at two and a half three bucks HC Wainwright, which is kind of a small firm has a buy on it at seven But I think I think big bear AI is something to take a look at

[00:02:05] Douglas McIntyre: Sounds a little mainland China You know spy on everybody deal to me, but what’s ticker again for everybody?

[00:02:14] Lee Jackson: The ticker is on the NASDAQ. It’s B B A I big bear AI. And again, we don’t know if it’ll be another SoundHound, but the SoundHound has done well since, since we covered it. And it, it went from like six to 25. And then it went back to like 12 because everybody said, Ooh, I probably didn’t take my profit. And you don’t create, I think I told you this Kramer came out and said, Oh, SoundHound is it’s only going up because it’s a short squeeze.

[00:02:42] Lee Jackson: Well, my, my question on that to him would be, well, if it’s a short squeeze, then why does Nvidia own like 1.2 million shares, you know, they, they see something there. So, maybe, maybe Big Bear can be something along the same lines.

[00:02:58] Douglas McIntyre: All right Well, listen Lee’s very good at this so I would have a look at this company have a look at the stock because Lee’s an expert on this but he’s also already had one extra base hit so Let’s keep an eye on this Lee, butI like the fact that you know what you’re talking about

[00:03:14] Lee Jackson: Well, you know, a lot of this. We have guys at 24/7 Wall Street that cover AI and all of this a lot more than I do because they’re younger and smarter, but you know, I keep an eye on these smaller cap names because every time, you know, we’ve written for years, we wrote about stocks under 10 and people would get complaints like, oh, they never do anything.

[00:03:35] Lee Jackson: And we pointed out, Hey, just remember Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Nvidia, all of them. Yeah. All Amazon, all of them were under 10 at one point. So don’t let your doors to slam on, on buying a cheaper stock.

