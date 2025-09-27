Insiders Buy Over $98 Million in Biotech and Cybersecurity Shares in IPOs

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the past week or so, some initial public offerings prompted big insider buying. One was a biopharmaceutical company and another a cybersecurity firm, each with beneficial owners scooping up shares. A coal miner also saw one of its directors boosting a stake. And a couple of chief executives made some notable purchases as well.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: In the past week or so, a couple of initial public offerings prompted huge insider buying.

However, these were not the only notable insider purchases recently.

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past couple of weeks.

Is Insider Buying Important?

frender / iStock via Getty Images

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

With the second-quarter earnings-reporting season over, insiders are largely free to buy or sell shares until the next season begins. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

LB Pharmaceuticals

Buyer(s): three 10% owners

three 10% owners Total shares: about 4.0 million

about 4.0 million Price per share: $15.00

$15.00 Total cost: about $60.0 billion

These buyers purchased LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBRX) shares in its initial public offering. The New York-based company is focused on treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. It added two new members to its board at the time of its IPO.

The stock surged out of the gate to $20.25 but then retreated afterward, and shares were last seen just above the IPO price. The post-IPO low is $14.30 a share.

Note that one of these owners, Deep Track Biotechnology Master Fund, recently sold shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX).

Netskope

Buyer(s): 10% owner ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI and a director

10% owner ICONIQ Strategic Partners VI and a director Total shares: 6.0 million

6.0 million Price per share: $19.00

$19.00 Total cost: $38.0 million

Cloud-based security company Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ: NTSK) also just had an IPO, and its shares also surged before pulling back. The CEO has said that the purpose of going public was to raise awareness about the company and boost its credibility. The IPO raised over $900 million, and the company was valued at $7.2 billion.

Note that the beneficial owner is a fund focused on investing in fast-growing enterprise software, financial technology, and data center companies, particularly those it describes as using a “picks and shovels” approach to artificial intelligence.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: 108,000

108,000 Price per share: $140.89 to $157.19

$140.89 to $157.19 Total cost: over $16.0 million

This purchase came after Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) posted better-than-expected quarterly results and at least one analyst reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. The Tennessee-based coal mining company has been cutting costs, and there is speculation that it may resume buying back shares.

The stock is 34.5% higher since the earnings report but still down 16.1% year to date. Shares were last seen 3.6% higher than the top director’s purchase price range. The $167.50 consensus target indicates that analysts anticipate 6.6% upside in the next 12 months.

Note that a couple of officers sold some shares last month, following the earnings report.

And Other Insider Buying

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week or so. Here’s a quick look at some others.

Stock Buyer Shares Price Cost NextDecade Corp. (NASDAQ: NEXT) various almost 1.5 M $6.41 to $7.22 almost $10.3 M WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) two directors 375,000 (IPO) $20 $7.5 M Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) CEO and others 27,200 $76.96 to $78.03 about $2.1 M Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: PSEC) CEO and director 761,000 $2.66 to $2.79 over $2.0 M

Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Archrock, Freshpet, Matador Resources, MicroStrategy, and TKO Group as well.

StubHub Just Started Trading. Should You Buy the IPO?