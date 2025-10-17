Insiders Bet Big on These 3 Fintech and Biotech Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The big banks have started off the new earnings-reporting season, which means that insider buying of stocks could be muted for a while. However, it never goes entirely silent, as a few notable purchases in the past week or so attest.

A couple of biotech firms saw some big insider buying, but most prominent of all was a huge block of shares of a fintech company acquired by a beneficial owner and sold by a Washington insider.

However, these were not the only notable insider purchases recently.

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past couple of weeks.

Is Insider Buying Important?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

With the third-quarter earnings-reporting season just getting started, some insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

BGC

Buyer(s): 10% owner Cantor Fitzgerald

10% owner Cantor Fitzgerald Total shares: more than 8.9 million

more than 8.9 million Price per share: about $9.21

about $9.21 Total cost: over $82.6 million

New York-based fintech company BGC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BGC) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 6 and its annual meeting of stockholders on November 12. Earlier this month, the company announced an acquisition.

The stock is almost 10% higher than six months ago and was last seen trading above the buyer’s purchase price. However, the share price is still down less than 2% year over year. But two analysts who cover the stock see plenty of room to run, as their mean price target is up at $14.50, and they have set Buy ratings.

Note that these shares were sold by director Howard Lutnick, who is also the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Scholar Rock

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: more than 500,400

more than 500,400 Price per share: $35.14 to $39.84

$35.14 to $39.84 Total cost: around $18.8 million

Since the FDA declined to approve its muscle weakness treatment in September, Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock has been on a roller-coaster. Shares were last seen 5.3% higher since the disappointing news but changing hands well below the purchase price range above.

The Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company has a mean price target of $47.82, signaling 48.1% upside in the next 12 months. All 12 analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares, four of them with Strong Buy ratings. BofA Securities recently initiated coverage.

Note that the buyer also recently purchased about $15 million worth of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) shares.

Zenas Biopharma

Buyer(s): CEO and three other directors

CEO and three other directors Total shares: over 923,000

over 923,000 Price per share: $19.00 to $20.85

$19.00 to $20.85 Total cost: more than $17.6 million

Shares of Zenas Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) have marched higher all year, despite some legal headwinds, and they recently reached an all-time high of $29.73. This biotech company is also headquartered in Massachusetts, and it focuses on immunology-based therapies for patients.

Despite pulling back more than 9% in the past week, the stock is 104.0% higher than 90 days ago and up 27.7% compared to a year ago. Shares were last seen trading for almost five dollars more than the purchase price above. The $34.29 mean price target signals 25.1% upside in the next 12 months. All seven analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares.

And Other Insider Buying

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week or so. Here’s a quick look at some others.

Stock Buyer(s) Shares Price Cost Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) a director 1.0 M $13.15 over $13.1 M Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) two directors over 882,200 $10.30 almost $9.1 M Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) an officer and a director over 25,500 $70.30 to $70.85 about $1.8 M Heico Corp. (NYSE: HEI) CEOs and directors 5,400 $243.93 over $1.3 M

Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Cal-Maine Foods, CarMax, Conagra Brands, CVS Health, Mueller Water Products, SAIC, Trex, and Vail Resorts as well.

