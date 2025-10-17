S&P 500
6,640.40
+0.20%
Dow Jones
46,098.60
+0.30%
Nasdaq 100
24,717.00
+0.27%
Russell 2000
2,459.77
-0.29%
FTSE 100
9,379.20
+0.05%
Nikkei 225
48,243.00
+0.31%
Stock Market Live October 17: The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Still Shrugging Off These 3 Catalysts
Home > Investing > Insiders Bet Big on These 3 Fintech and Biotech Stocks

Investing

Insiders Bet Big on These 3 Fintech and Biotech Stocks

Insiders Bet Big on These 3 Fintech and Biotech Stocks
By Trey Thoelcke
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The big banks have started off the new earnings-reporting season, which means that insider buying of stocks could be muted for a while. However, it never goes entirely silent, as a few notable purchases in the past week or so attest.

A couple of biotech firms saw some big insider buying, but most prominent of all was a huge block of shares of a fintech company acquired by a beneficial owner and sold by a Washington insider.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • In the past week or so, a fintech firm and two biotechs saw some huge insider buying.
  • However, these were not the only notable insider purchases recently.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions in the past couple of weeks.

Is Insider Buying Important?

insider buying
frender / iStock via Getty Images

What does insider buying tell us?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

With the third-quarter earnings-reporting season just getting started, some insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

BGC

  • Buyer(s): 10% owner Cantor Fitzgerald
  • Total shares: more than 8.9 million
  • Price per share: about $9.21
  • Total cost: over $82.6 million

New York-based fintech company BGC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BGC) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 6 and its annual meeting of stockholders on November 12. Earlier this month, the company announced an acquisition.

The stock is almost 10% higher than six months ago and was last seen trading above the buyer’s purchase price. However, the share price is still down less than 2% year over year. But two analysts who cover the stock see plenty of room to run, as their mean price target is up at $14.50, and they have set Buy ratings.

Note that these shares were sold by director Howard Lutnick, who is also the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Scholar Rock

  • Buyer(s): a director
  • Total shares: more than 500,400
  • Price per share: $35.14 to $39.84
  • Total cost: around $18.8 million

Since the FDA declined to approve its muscle weakness treatment in September, Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock has been on a roller-coaster. Shares were last seen 5.3% higher since the disappointing news but changing hands well below the purchase price range above.

The Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company has a mean price target of $47.82, signaling 48.1% upside in the next 12 months. All 12 analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares, four of them with Strong Buy ratings. BofA Securities recently initiated coverage.

Note that the buyer also recently purchased about $15 million worth of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS) shares.

Zenas Biopharma

  • Buyer(s): CEO and three other directors
  • Total shares: over 923,000
  • Price per share: $19.00 to $20.85
  • Total cost: more than $17.6 million

Shares of Zenas Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) have marched higher all year, despite some legal headwinds, and they recently reached an all-time high of $29.73. This biotech company is also headquartered in Massachusetts, and it focuses on immunology-based therapies for patients.

Despite pulling back more than 9% in the past week, the stock is 104.0% higher than 90 days ago and up 27.7% compared to a year ago. Shares were last seen trading for almost five dollars more than the purchase price above. The $34.29 mean price target signals 25.1% upside in the next 12 months. All seven analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares.

And Other Insider Buying

atlantis1986 / Getty Images

These were not the only notable insider purchases of the past week or so. Here’s a quick look at some others.

Stock Buyer(s) Shares Price Cost
Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) a director 1.0 M $13.15 over $13.1 M
Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) two directors over 882,200 $10.30 almost $9.1 M
Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) an officer and a director over 25,500 $70.30 to $70.85 about $1.8 M
Heico Corp. (NYSE: HEI) CEOs and directors 5,400 $243.93 over $1.3 M

Recently, some smaller insider buying was reported at Cal-Maine Foods, CarMax, Conagra Brands, CVS Health, Mueller Water Products, SAIC, Trex, and Vail Resorts as well.

Insiders Snap Up $54M in Biotech and Offshore Driller Stocks

 

The image featured for this article is © Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Insiders Snap Up $54M in Biotech and Offshore Driller Stocks
Trey Thoelcke | Oct 7, 2025

Insiders Snap Up $54M in Biotech and Offshore Driller Stocks

In the past week or so, some public offerings prompted huge insider buying. However, these were not the only notable…
Insiders Are Loving These 5 Tech and Biotech Stocks
Trey Thoelcke | Apr 2, 2025

Insiders Are Loving These 5 Tech and Biotech Stocks

Insiders have lately been showing their love for these three biotech stocks, two tech stocks, and a utility stock with…
Insiders Make Huge Purchases of These 4 Biotech Stocks
Trey Thoelcke | Mar 26, 2025

Insiders Make Huge Purchases of These 4 Biotech Stocks

Insiders have been showing their love for these four biotech stocks, and one tech stock, lately with huge share purchases.
Huge Insider Buying: Victoria’s Secret, Carl Icahn, and More
Trey Thoelcke | Mar 15, 2025

Huge Insider Buying: Victoria’s Secret, Carl Icahn, and More

Insiders are still scooping up shares of certain stocks, including huge buys at two energy companies, an apparel retailer, and…
Last Week’s 3 Biotech IPOs Prompt Huge Insider Buying
Trey Thoelcke | Sep 22, 2024

Last Week’s 3 Biotech IPOs Prompt Huge Insider Buying

IPOs at three biotechs last week tempted insiders to make huge purchases of shares. This effect spilled over into buying…
June Brings on Some Huge Insider Buying
Trey Thoelcke | Jun 11, 2025

June Brings on Some Huge Insider Buying

So far in June, some insiders have made colossal purchases of shares of their companies. This big insider buying came…
Elon Musk Leads Insider Buying Wave
Trey Thoelcke | Sep 17, 2025

Elon Musk Leads Insider Buying Wave

The highlight of recent insider buying is an enormous purchase of Tesla shares by CEO Elon Musk. But it wasn't…
Toyota Makes a Huge Insider Purchase
Trey Thoelcke | May 30, 2025

Toyota Makes a Huge Insider Purchase

Toyota has made a huge purchase of shares in an air mobility company. However, it was not the only huge…
2 Biotech and 2 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Scooping Up Now
Trey Thoelcke | Jul 23, 2025

2 Biotech and 2 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Scooping Up Now

While insider buying has been slow lately, there have been some notable, large purchases at a couple of biotech companies,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 12,879,067
+$1.03
+7.26%
$15.14
Truist Financial
TFC Vol: 4,321,532
+$1.51
+3.67%
$42.60
American Express
AXP Vol: 1,244,330
+$11.53
+3.57%
$334.65
Capital One
COF Vol: 991,491
+$7.03
+3.46%
$210.18
Fifth Third Bank
FITB Vol: 3,777,263
+$1.18
+2.92%
$41.54

Top Losing Stocks

State Street
STT Vol: 800,782
-$6.59
5.83%
$106.37
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 8,187,664
-$17.17
5.49%
$295.83
Newmont
NEM Vol: 3,665,170
-$4.31
4.39%
$93.96
BNY Mellon
BK Vol: 962,616
-$3.02
2.83%
$103.70
Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,051,602
-$20.93
2.55%
$798.46