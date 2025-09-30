4 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks With 9% Dividends Everyone Forgot About

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with ultra-high yields, because they provide a substantial passive income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Passive income combined with Social Security can make monthly expenses a lot easier to handle.

The advantage of owning ultra-high-yield stocks is that any increase in share price can contribute to a higher total return percentage.

Our “forgotten” stocks all yield a whopping 9% or more and have the advantage of not being terribly overbought, unlike the overall stock market.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. blue-chip dividend stock database, looking for companies that yield 9% or more but are always forgotten by growth and income investors. Four stocks caught our attention, and once investors realize they have also overlooked them, it might be time to take a closer look. While these stocks may not be suitable for everyone, investors looking to build strong passive income streams could benefit from including some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income streams.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Ares Capital

The company specializes in providing financing solutions for the middle market and appears poised to reach new highs, garnering a Buy rating from 12 analysts and yielding a 9.34% return. Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a high-yielding business development company (BDC). It specializes in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle-market companies.

It also provides growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to invest in companies engaged in basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, healthcare products and services, and information technology sectors.

The fund will also consider investments in industries such as:

Restaurants

Retail

Oil and gas

Technology

It focuses on investments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office.

The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million, with a maximum investment of $400 million, in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million per year. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million.

The fund invests through:

Revolvers

First-lien loans

Warrants

Unitranche structures

Second-lien loans

Mezzanine debt

Private high yield

Junior Capital

Subordinated debt

Non-control preferred and common equity

The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically acquires stressed and discounted debt positions.

Ares Capital prefers to be an agent and lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating, accompanied by a $23 target price.

CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties. With a rich 9.52% dividend and solid upside potential, this lesser-known REIT makes sense for passive income investors. CTO owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher-growth markets in the United States. With a 96% leased occupancy rate and a strategy targeting high-yield acquisitions, it offers strong income potential. It has paid dividends for 48 consecutive years, reflecting reliability. In addition, CTO’s smaller market cap and focus on retail REITs in specific growth markets make it less visible compared to larger, more diversified REITs.

The company’s segments include:

Income properties

Management services

Commercial loans and investments

Real estate operations

The CTO holds a stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT, adding to its diversification. With a 96% leased occupancy rate and a strategy targeting high-yield acquisitions, CTO offers strong income potential and has paid dividends for 48 consecutive years, reflecting its reliability.

The commercial loans and investments segment includes a portfolio of five commercial loan investments and two preferred equity investments.

Its income property operations consist of income-producing properties.

CTO Realty Growth’s business includes its investment in Alpine Income Property Trust. The portfolio of properties includes:

Carolina Pavilion

Millenia Crossing

Lake Brandon Village

Crabby’s Oceanside

Fidelity

LandShark Bar & Grill

Granada Plaza

The Strand at St. Johns Town Center

The Shops at Legacy

Price Plaza

Raymond James has a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $22 target price.

Delek Logistics Partners

While way off the radar of many investors, this midstream giant may be our top “Forgotten stocks” idea for investors. Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a midstream energy master limited partnership with a substantial 9.80% dividend yield. The company provides gathering, pipeline, and other transportation services for crude oil and natural gas customers, as well as storage, wholesale marketing, and terminalling services.

Its segments include gathering and processing:

Wholesale marketing and terminalling

Storage and transportation

Investment in pipeline joint ventures

The gathering and processing segment consists of:

Midland Gathering Assets

Midland Water Gathering Assets

Delaware Gathering Assets

The marketing and terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing and terminalling services to Delek’s refining operations and to independent third parties.

The storage and transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide transportation and storage services for crude oil, intermediates, and refined products. Its operations also include integrated full-cycle water systems in the Permian Basin.

Raymond James has a Buy rating with a $46 target price.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Capital is a well-established global investor with international investments spanning over 30 countries and is an affiliate of this high-yielding company, which boasts a 9.61% dividend yield led by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a REIT in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages:

Commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred Equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, including multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, which are held for investment purposes.

The Investing and Servicing segment:

Manages and works out problem assets

Acquires and contains unrated, investment-grade, and non-investment-grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions

Originates conduit loans to sell these loans into securitization transactions and acquire commercial real estate assets, including properties from CMBS trusts

Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods has an Outperform rating, accompanied by a $22 price target.

