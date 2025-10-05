Big Bank Sees Quantum Computing Market Hitting $4B by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks to Make the Leap

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points IONQ and GOOG stand out as great quantum plays for risk takers and value seekers, respectively.

It’s hard to tell how far along firms are on the quantum roadmap. Either way, many firms, large and small, seem poised to advance the revolutionary, emerging technology.

The quantum computing market might overtake AI as the next big trade on Wall Street. Arguably, it already has, but the big question for many growth investors is if it’s time to punch a ticket into a pure-play, a blue chip with skin in the quantum game, or just wait around for another unknown firm to appear on the scene, perhaps in the form of an IPO at some not-so-distant point in the future.

Either way, there are some big expectations as firms look to make the quantum leap. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) thinks that the quantum computing market is capable of hitting $4 billion by 2030. I think that’s a very realistic target for the emerging industry, especially considering the pace of advancement and how AI might be able to give quantum innovation a nice boost at some point down the line.

As I remarked in a previous piece, IonQ (NASDAQ:IONQ), one of the most popular quantum pure-play companies, hit one of its major milestones three years ahead of schedule, something that bodes very well for the quantum timeline.

Indeed, after the red-hot runs in the quantum pure-play stocks, you’ll probably feel like a bubble-chasing speculator by buying here. However, if you’ve got disposable income to put to work and wouldn’t be surprised to see half of your investment be wiped out by a quantum pullback, perhaps it still makes sense to take a leap. Though, do mind the potential downside if you miss the ledge.

In any case, here are a few names to play the quantum boom going into year’s end. We’ll start with a pure play and then go into a Magnificent Seven firm with skin in the quantum computing game.

IonQ

IonQ stock has been seemingly unstoppable of late, gaining over 72% in the past month. Indeed, if you bought last month, you probably didn’t feel too great, given the risks and the melt-up that was already behind the stock. Fast forward to today, and IONQ has found a way to make new highs. Indeed, in my prior piece, I noted the possibility that investors were ignoring the company’s early milestone news amid broader tech sector volatility.

While shares may look “peaky” at $73 and change, I still view IonQ as a small firm with so much room to the upside if things continue to go right. With a $23.7 market cap, IonQ is still a firm that could double up again and still be relatively undersized compared to the quantum opportunity at hand.

With investors upbeat about the latest Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) sales announcement (RGTI stock pole-vaulted over 13% in a day), perhaps there’s more gas left in the tank to take IONQ stock all the way to $100 per share.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is considered by many to be one of the leaders in AI. It might also be one of the frontrunners in the quantum race, at least as far as the Magnificent Seven are concerned.

Indeed, it seems like such a long time ago that Google pulled the curtain on its Willow chip, which pretty much kicked off a hyper cycle in the broad quantum scene. With lower error rates and impressive advancements in superconducting qubit tech, Google’s Willow has serious potential to transform Alphabet from an AI titan to more of an AI quantum behemoth.

As Google sprints along its long-term quantum roadmap, time will tell how the near-$3 trillion giant fares versus its rivals. I think it’s an absolute mistake to think Google’s Quantum AI efforts won’t translate into something that really moves the needle for the mega-cap firm.

Of course, quantum leaps would have more of an uplifting effect on the much smaller pure-plays. However, for those seeking relative safety, I think it’s hard to make a case for not owning some GOOG stock, given how much AI might give its quantum innovations a jolt.

If you seek stability, GOOG seems like a smart bet, but if you want a shot at explosive upside potential, IONQ may still be worth buying up at these levels.