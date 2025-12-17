S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

2 Quantum Stocks I’m Watching Closely for 2026

Quick Read

  • IonQ stock pulled back 40% from its peak but still holds a 15% gain year to date.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on IonQ with a $100 price target.
  • Alphabet’s Willow quantum chip advanced error correction and qubit scaling capabilities are impressive.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $3,000 in stock for a limited time, and all it takes is a $50 deposit to get started. See for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
2 Quantum Stocks I’m Watching Closely for 2026

© Quantum processor chip ?powerful supercomputer, Modern technology and computing concept on virtual screen. (CC BY-SA 2.0) by u674e u5b63u9716

As the new year approaches, it’s not hard to imagine that many risk takers are wondering what the next move will be in the fast-paced field of quantum computing. Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence (AI) remains the go-to revolutionary theme to watch for in the new year, especially as a monetization boom of sorts hits, and agentic AI starts to garner serious momentum.

As the AI trade plays out, though, let’s not forget about the quantum trade, especially as some of the biggest innovators in the space get a tad closer to the “inflection point” that some tech visionaries have been looking for. Like it or not, quantum computing tech has transformative potential.

And while there are even larger unknowns surrounding the near-future trajectory of the top players within the space, I do think that longer-term investors who are young, with long investment horizons, might wish to stay up to date with the new developments surrounding the space, which are sure to keep flowing in over the coming years, even as AI news stays mostly in the spotlight.

Could more quantum advancements be made in the new year?

Undoubtedly, could we be dealt another Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Willow-like breakthrough that powers all quantum computing stocks higher in the new year?

It’s tough to say, but I have a feeling we have not heard the last from Willow, and it’s like, as firms, large and small, look to gain some sort of quantum advantage. We’ve come a long way in the past year, whether we’re talking about error correction, qubit scaling, or noise resistance.

As the number of qubits grows, while noise resistance and error correction get even better, perhaps it’s not all too far-fetched to envision quantum computers getting larger and perhaps a heck of a lot more useful in the next couple of years. Either way, here are the three quantum stocks I’ll be keeping on my radar in the new year. 

IonQ

It’s been a turbulent year for IonQ (NASDAQ:IONQ) shares as well as the rest of the quantum computing pure-plays. That said, shares of IonQ are still up, though modestly (up 15% year to date at the time of writing) after the latest 40% pullback from its peak. While the speculative appetite for pre-revenue stocks could stay muted in the new year, especially if the AI trade begins to lose steam, I wouldn’t shy away from the names on weakness if you’re a believer in the technology and have a long-term perspective.

Recently, Jefferies started the quantum stocks off on a bullish note, with IonQ coming in with a price target of $100 per share. Undoubtedly, Jefferies seems to be a fan of the trapped-ion technology as well as the partnership potential. I’d say he’s right to be. The most striking thing is that Jefferies isn’t alone with its $100 per-share price target. I’ll admit, it’s the sky-high price targets and the implied doubling in the share price that has my attention when it comes to the name.

Though it seems like a stretch to think IonQ shares could double from here, I do think that it’s definitely possible if things go well for IonQ in the new year and new milestones are broken while more investors warm up to the quantum scene. It’s a real, compelling technology. Though risks and uncertainties regarding its commercialization are bound to remain for years to come, as rivals compete to advance the technology.

Alphabet 

For those who don’t have stomachs to withstand a steep 50% pullback, perhaps a blue chip like Alphabet might be a better bet. It’s an AI leader with Gemini 3.0 picking up traction, and it soon might grow to become one of the top quantum leaders with its Google Quantum AI business. Undoubtedly, Willow is advancing at an impressive pace, and it will be very interesting to see if Google’s quantum computer can boast over 1,000 physical qubits by the summer of next year.

Up ahead could be 1,000 qubits, and longer term, we may very well be on the road to 1 million qubits at some point over the next decade. It’s hard to tell how quickly quantum computers will scale, but Alphabet is a fantastic bet to play the space, especially now that shares are down around 5% from their recent highs.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

Are Quantum Computing Stocks RGTI, IONQ and QBTS Still Worth Buying in 2025?
Rich Duprey |

Are Quantum Computing Stocks RGTI, IONQ and QBTS Still Worth Buying in 2025?

Quantum computing stocks were some of the biggest stories in 2024. Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) gained the most last year, rising…
Think Quantum Computing Will Be the Next Big Thing? These Are the 2 Stocks to Buy Today
Rich Duprey |

Think Quantum Computing Will Be the Next Big Thing? These Are the 2 Stocks to Buy Today

A Revolution in Next-Gen Computing Quantum computing, poised to revolutionize industries from cryptography to drug discovery, leverages quantum mechanics to…
What Alphabet’s CEO Just Said Should Get Quantum Computing Investors Very Excited
Rich Duprey |

What Alphabet’s CEO Just Said Should Get Quantum Computing Investors Very Excited

Quantum computing promises to revolutionize fields like drug discovery, cryptography, and climate modeling by solving complex problems in minutes that…
IonQ Crushed After Quantum Computing’s Immediate Viability Questioned
Rich Duprey |

IonQ Crushed After Quantum Computing’s Immediate Viability Questioned

IonQ (NASDAQ:IONQ) is arguably the leading stock in the quantum computing space. Prior to today, its stock was up nearly…
2 Stocks to Play a Quantum Computing Inflection Point
Joey Frenette |

2 Stocks to Play a Quantum Computing Inflection Point

A lot of smart people in tech seem to think that a potential “inflection point” in quantum computing is the…
Big Bank Sees Quantum Computing Market Hitting $4B by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks to Make the Leap
Joey Frenette |

Big Bank Sees Quantum Computing Market Hitting $4B by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks to Make the Leap

The quantum computing market might overtake AI as the next big trade on Wall Street. Arguably, it already has, but…
7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy This May
John Seetoo |

7 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy This May

Quantum computing technology utilizes the power of quantum mechanics. Unlike binary bits, qubits (quantum bits) can be in a superposition…
Did IonQ Just Unlock Quantum Computing’s True Potential — And a Massive Stock Rally?
Rich Duprey |

Did IonQ Just Unlock Quantum Computing’s True Potential — And a Massive Stock Rally?

Quantum computing has emerged as a prime target for investors chasing high-growth tech sectors. Over the past year, some stocks…
IonQ (IONQ) or Rigetti (RGTI)—Which Stock Has More Upside?
Joey Frenette |

IonQ (IONQ) or Rigetti (RGTI)—Which Stock Has More Upside?

The quantum computing stocks have really heated up since Jensen Huang changed his tune (for the better) on his expectations…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64