The Hidden Quantum Computing Stock Wall Street Can't Get Enough Of

Key Points in This Article: Quantum computing has evolved from theory to a transformative technology, with advancements in qubit scalability and error correction driving potential in AI, cryptography, and drug discovery.

IonQ , Rigetti Computing , and D-Wave Quantum lead pure-play quantum stocks but remain unprofitable, with limited revenues and high risks, while the industry eyes a $850 billion market by 2040.

A more stable, resource-rich investment opportunity exists beyond these speculative players, offering investors a stronger foothold in quantum’s promising future.

Hiding in Plain Sight

Quantum computing has surged from theoretical curiosity to a transformative frontier, promising to revolutionize fields like cryptography, AI, and drug discovery. Advancements in qubit scalability and error correction have propelled the industry forward, with companies like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) leading the charge among pure-play quantum stocks.

IonQ’s trapped-ion technology, Rigetti’s superconducting qubits, and D-Wave’s quantum annealing systems have drawn investor attention, yet these firms remain largely unprofitable, with revenues in the tens of millions against significant losses.

Today, quantum computing stands at the cusp of practical applications, but commercial scalability remains elusive, likely a decade away. The future, however, is bright, with market estimates projecting a $850 billion industry by 2040.

While IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave offer speculative bets, a more promising opportunity exists for investors seeking exposure to quantum’s potential with greater stability and resources, poised to outpace these smaller, riskier players.

A Quantum Leap and Wall Street’s Obsession

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the tech titan quietly dominating quantum computing’s cutting edge. Through its Google Quantum AI division, Alphabet has invested heavily in quantum research, leveraging its vast resources to tackle the technology’s toughest challenges.

In December, Google unveiled its Willow chip, a 105-qubit processor that performed a benchmark computation in under five minutes — a task estimated to take a supercomputer 10 septillion years. This breakthrough underscores Google’s leadership in reducing quantum error rates, a critical hurdle for practical applications.

Willow’s achievement of the surface-code threshold enhances qubit reliability, positioning Google ahead of rivals in the race for fault-tolerant systems. Unlike IonQ’s $43 million in 2024 revenue or Rigetti’s $10.8 million, Alphabet’s $350 billion in revenue last year provides unmatched financial muscle to fund quantum research and development without the cash burn plaguing smaller competitors.

Wall Street’s Undying Affection

Wall Street’s love for Alphabet is evident in its stock performance and billionaire investor interest. In the first quarter, hedge fund operators like Point72 Asset Management‘s Steven Cohen and David Shaw at DE Shaw, boosted their Alphabet stakes by 80% and 70%, respectively. While Bill Ackman at Pershing Square Capital reduced his stake by 16%, he still owns nearly $1 billion worth of GOOG stock.

These billionaire investors are drawn to GOOG’s attractive valuations, which currently trade at just 17.4 times forward earnings and 6 times sales — far lower than IonQ’s 277x P/S ratio or Rigetti’s 429x.

Analysts also have great affection for Alphabet. Of the 68 analysts covering GOOG, 57 of them rate the stock a buy or better with a consensus one-year price target of $206.80 per share, implying 16% upside in the stock. They see earnings growing 19% this year on an 11% increase in revenue to $388 billion.

More Than Just Quantum Computing

Alphabet’s quantum efforts, while a fraction of its empire spanning Google Search, YouTube, and Waymo, amplify its appeal as a diversified tech juggernaut. Google’s cloud platform integrates quantum services, offering developers access to its hardware, unlike the niche, research-focused systems of IonQ or Rigetti.

Partnerships with academic institutions and NASA further solidify Google’s ecosystem, contrasting with D-Wave’s 133 customers, impressive but dwarfed by Alphabet’s global reach.

Google’s vertical integration — designing chips in-house and leveraging its AI expertise — gives it a scalability edge over Rigetti’s full-stack approach or IonQ’s cloud-reliant model.

While there have been hints that these smaller players have achieved quantum leaps recently (pun intended), their lack of specificity suggests hype rather than fact. Google’s documented progress, on the other hand, needs no embellishment.

Key Takeaway

Quantum computing investors eyeing IonQ, Rigetti, or D-Wave face high-risk bets on unprofitable startups with uncertain paths to commercialization. Alphabet, however, offers a compelling alternative.

Its Willow chip and robust R&D, backed by $350 billion in revenue, position it to outpace smaller rivals. Wall Street’s enthusiasm, reflected in billionaire buying, analyst upgrades, and a reasonable valuation, underscores GOOG’s appeal.

By investing in Alphabet, quantum enthusiasts capture the technology’s potential within a diversified, profitable giant, minimizing the volatility of pure-play stocks while maximizing exposure to quantum’s transformative future

