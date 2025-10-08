S&P 500
6,763.50
+0.53%
Dow Jones
46,852.00
+0.39%
Nasdaq 100
25,099.10
+0.83%
Russell 2000
2,486.14
+0.94%
FTSE 100
9,576.70
+0.78%
Nikkei 225
48,152.90
+0.10%
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Home > Investing > Ignore Analyst Downgrade on AAPL, Says Jim Cramer—Why He’s 100% Spot On

Investing

Ignore Analyst Downgrade on AAPL, Says Jim Cramer—Why He’s 100% Spot On

Ignore Analyst Downgrade on AAPL, Says Jim Cramer—Why He’s 100% Spot On

By Joey Frenette

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 8:32 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Apple stock got a surprising downgrade last week, courtesy of Jefferies.
  • Jim Cramer urges investors “not to listen” to the downgrade. I couldn’t agree more.
  • The iPhone 17 demand boost may not be a game-changer, but it’s drawing crowds. It’s also too early, in my opinion, to judge the foldable iPhone’s potential.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Jim Cramer has been making a lot of very smart calls of late. And while he might not hit the spot every single time, I do think that his comments on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), in particular, could keep investors invested in a challenged name and Mag Seven laggard that may just be on the cusp of gaining its AI premium.

Indeed, Apple Intelligence may have failed to deliver, and many analysts have been quite vocal about what the Cupertino-based giant should do to catch up. From acquiring AI search startup Perplexity AI to making an investment in OpenAI, there’s no shortage of things that Wall Street thinks Apple should do. And while I wouldn’t rule out a direct investment in an AI startup, I do think that Apple is fine innovating on AI without having to rely on a deal that may entail a hefty markup. 

Undoubtedly, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently announced its plans to invest a whopping $100 billion in OpenAI. For the most part, investors are excited about the move, but Nvidia is paying quite a lofty price for its ticket into the AI juggernaut. Of course, if OpenAI is destined to be worth more than a trillion dollars, perhaps Jensen Huang is still getting in at a decent time. Either way, I think Apple is content with its own plan and not following the rest of big tech into investments that might entail too rich a premium.

With analysts over at Jefferies downgrading shares of AAPL to underperform while reducing its price target slightly, you can only imagine the reasons for doing so.

Why the latest downgrade might not hold Apple stock back

According to Jefferies, the demand surge in the iPhone 17 might have more to do with pricing than anything innovative. They also have lower expectations for future iPhone releases, including the highly anticipated foldable model that could arrive next year.

Indeed, AAPL stock has had quite the run in recent months, but is it fair to say that the current price of admission (around $256 and change per share) bakes in an “overly bullish” outlook for iPhone? I don’t think so. And I think Cramer has it right when he encourages investors to ignore the Jefferies downgrade.

First, AAPL stock hasn’t done anything since the last holiday season. As one of the lagging members of the Magnificent Seven, the iPhone maker has pretty much stood pat as its peers rose to the occasion, driven higher by the AI boom.

Second, I don’t think there was much new material as a part of the Jefferies downgrade. Sure, you can shoot down the iPhone 17 demand surprise, if you like, but it was pretty clear when shares trended higher during and after the device’s reveal that there wasn’t a ton that was game-changing about the new device.

It’s hard to come by anyone who was blown away by the iPhone 17 keynote. In any case, the vapor chamber (that’s some pretty functional innovation), competitive pricing, interesting new color, and new thermally-efficient aluminum design were enough to convince a lot of fans to line up on release day to upgrade their aging devices.

Arguably, I’m even more impressed that demand exceeded expectations, given the iterative changes to the latest iPhone. It leads me to believe that a more profound innovation could be even more of a needle mover. Dare I say one with super-cycle potential? 

It’s too early to judge the foldable iPhone

We’ll have to wait and see how the foldable fares. Until now, foldables have been quite a niche market. But if Apple is able to reinvent the foldable (iPhone Air innovations seem to point to a game-changing foldable), count me as unsurprised if the device encounters demand that’s, again, better than expected.

Finally, Apple could be in for a profound change on the software front as Siri gets that big upgrade, while AI search project Veritas looks to attract more of an AI premium on the share price. Personally, I don’t think there’s much AI premium at all, given the innovations to come.

The bottom line

In short, I think Cramer is right. Ignoring the Jefferies downgrade and focusing on the long-term horizon sounds like it’d be the smartest way to go. As Jim pointed out, other products, like Vision Pro, are rich in innovation. And it’s these products that I think might be a source of a big surprise.

After all, if Jefferies analysts are proven wrong about expectations for the foldable, they can always upgrade the stock later on. But investors will probably have to buy back at higher prices, perhaps much higher prices. Between Jefferies analysts and Cramer, I’m siding with Jim when it comes to Apple.

The image featured for this article is © 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Can OpenAI’s Secret AI Device Disrupt Apple’s iPhone?
Joey Frenette | May 27, 2025

Can OpenAI’s Secret AI Device Disrupt Apple’s iPhone?

OpenAI dropped a bombshell this week when it announced its purchase of the hardware startup of former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Chief…
Could This Be One of Jim Cramer’s New Favorite AI Stocks Right Now?
Joey Frenette | Oct 1, 2025

Could This Be One of Jim Cramer’s New Favorite AI Stocks Right Now?

Mad Money host Jim Cramer has made it pretty clear in the past that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was his favorite AI…
Apple Stock Tanked—Should You Buy Before January 30 Earnings?
Joey Frenette | Jan 22, 2025

Apple Stock Tanked—Should You Buy Before January 30 Earnings?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are souring fast, with the iPhone maker plummeting into correction territory (down just north of 14%…
Here’s When the Big iPhone Supercycle Will Start According to Apple Expert
Joey Frenette | Nov 18, 2024

Here’s When the Big iPhone Supercycle Will Start According to Apple Expert

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has sat out the Trump rally, at least on a relative basis. Undoubtedly, potential Trump tariff fears…
I like these AI Stocks Better Than Nvidia
Joey Frenette | Sep 3, 2025

I like these AI Stocks Better Than Nvidia

Has Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock finally peaked after failing to march higher following a quarterly result that can only be described…
AAPL vs. OpenAI: Which Firm Will Lead in AI in 2027?
Joey Frenette | Sep 9, 2025

AAPL vs. OpenAI: Which Firm Will Lead in AI in 2027?

It may not seem to make a whole lot of sense to compare Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a company that’s “behind” in…
Apple May Sell Folding iPhone to Jump-Start Troubled Sales
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 19, 2025

Apple May Sell Folding iPhone to Jump-Start Troubled Sales

Apple reportedly may launch an expensive folding iPhone. Does management think this will solve some of the company's problems?
Here’s What’s in the iPhone 17
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 4, 2025

Here’s What’s in the iPhone 17

Will the iPhone 17 have enough new bells and whistles to get people to upgrade to the latest model? When…
Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple for Lack of Innovation, Squeezing People for Profit—Is He Wrong?
Joey Frenette | Jan 20, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg Slams Apple for Lack of Innovation, Squeezing People for Profit—Is He Wrong?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) top boss, Mark Zuckerberg, has always been quite the vocal critic of iPhone maker and long-time tech rival Apple…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 12,545,737
+$10.26
+6.80%
$161.13
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 4,560,816
+$9.52
+6.55%
$154.81
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 3,399,994
+$2.96
+6.14%
$51.13
AMD
AMD Vol: 64,649,155
+$12.82
+6.06%
$224.33
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 3,838,050
+$9.21
+5.96%
$163.73

Top Losing Stocks

Fair Isaac
FICO Vol: 396,787
-$171.47
9.12%
$1,708.08
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,624,836
-$5.77
3.72%
$149.56
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 33,798
-$29.61
3.09%
$930.00
Tyson Foods
TSN Vol: 1,656,314
-$1.39
2.56%
$52.82
Intercontinental Exchange
ICE Vol: 1,887,946
-$4.12
2.54%
$157.86