Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Split in 2026

Investing

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Split in 2026

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Split in 2026

By Joey Frenette

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 10:01 AM ET

It can be pretty tough to predict when the next share split will be for any given name. Undoubtedly, some stocks can continue flying into the high hundreds and even settle into the thousands for many years at a time. And while stock splits are great for accessibility, I do think that with the rise of partial share purchases that stock splits are becoming less of a critical factor for managers.

Arguably, letting a stock run its course into the three- or four-figures may be a trait that separates a stock from the pack. Either way, in this piece, we’ll look at some stock-split candidates that have a relatively decent chance of making an announcement. Of course, only time will tell when the following names, which trade in the four figures, will finally make an announcement that’d be sure to get the smaller retail crowd more interested in stepping in as a buyer.

While I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a split in the following names, I do think that they’re long overdue for a big announcement, if not next year, perhaps within the next three years, especially if they continue to appreciate further into the four figures.

Key Points

  • If there are stocks that are in need of a split, it’s NFLX and MELI, in my opinion.
  • Both NFLX and MELI look poised to soar further, making them worthy stock-split candidates going into 2026.
Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock hasn’t been in the four-figure zone for very long. And it might dip below $1,000 per share in the coming weeks and months if Elon Musk’s calls for Netflix subscription cancellations pave the way for a rough quarter. I think the selling pressure is now a bit overdone, and I think investors are underestimating the company’s ability to enhance its content library and margins with a bit of help from generative AI. 

Indeed, Sora 2 is here, and it’s taken the world by storm. While Netflix hasn’t quite made a massive splash in generative AI content quite yet, I do think that it’s worth thinking about the possibilities today, especially as models like Sora get better by the year. Looking ahead to 2026, Netflix is poised to use AI to help generate ads. If effective, the ad-based tier might be in for a massive boost.

Of course, there will always be a place for human stories, but in a decade or so, I wouldn’t be surprised if AI were to augment and automate more aspects of content production. In any case, I also envision a scenario where the rise of AI could lower the barriers to producing original content. As such, Netflix will need to stay on its toes to retain the streaming crown.

Either way, I think the name is long overdue for a split. Perhaps a 10-to-1 split would make the name more of a household name among beginning investors who might be a bit off-put if they don’t have the proceeds to pick up a single share.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock has been gaining traction, now up 74% in two years. The Latin American e-commerce firm is continuing to grow at a comfortable double-digit pace. And with the financial technology segment pulling more than its fair share of weight, it doesn’t look like the growth is about to slow anytime soon, even amid macro pressures.

As the stock continues its ascent, shares look to be getting further out of the reach of everyday retail investors. Today, shares go for over $2,100 per share, making a single share quite a hefty investment for a lot of people. Though time will tell, I do think the firm could attract a lot of young market newcomers if it were to move ahead with a 20-to-1 stock split.

Will a big split happen in 2026? I hope it does. However, I also wouldn’t be too surprised if management would rather keep things as they are, so that the name can reach the $3,000 mark, a milestone that not many stocks reach these days!

