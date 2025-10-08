These Stocks Have The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Back In The Green Today

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.56% at midday trading and back in positive territory The uptick comes after a modest pullback yesterday, where shares closed down 0.34%, effectively halting a robust five-day winning streak that had propelled the benchmark-tracking fund to fresh highs.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has been a barometer for broader market sentiment and is a good gauge on investor confidence in large-cap U.S. equities. The government shutdown which is now in its second week is starting to have minimal impact on investors, but AI demand is again sparking more enthusiasm in large tech companies.

Top Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Winners

Dell (NYSE: DELL) is up 7.14% today after raising its long-term revenue growth forecast to 7-9% from 3-4% and boosting its full-year diluted EPS growth projection to at least 15% from 8%. Dell has been on a strong run over the past 6 months, up 122%, and received a upgrade today from Citi analyst Asiya Merchant who raised Dell’s price target from $160 to $175. Merchant sees the company was “constructive” on its outlook, market share and earnings growth. Citi now has more confidence in Dell’s ability to capitalize on the opportunity ahead.

AMD (Nasdaq:AMD)is again moving higher as more analyst take a more favorable look at the company after it offered 10% of its company to OpenAI as part of a multibillion-dollar partnership released on Monday. In return OpenAI plans to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs beginning early this next year. AMD is now up 35% over the past 5 trading days and DZ Bank sees more room to run with a new price target of $250.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is up 5.22% despite Morgan Stanley reduced Freeport-McMoRan’s price target from $48 to $46 while maintaining an Overweight rating. The firm adjusted targets and estimates across its mining coverage, incorporating updated commodity price forecasts and forex assumptions, anticipating higher metal prices due to a weaker dollar and supply disruptions at major copper producers.