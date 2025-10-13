S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Home > Investing > AI’s Golden Child: Can Palantir Technologies Hit $1 Trillion Before 2030?

Investing

AI’s Golden Child: Can Palantir Technologies Hit $1 Trillion Before 2030?

AI’s Golden Child: Can Palantir Technologies Hit $1 Trillion Before 2030?
By Rich Duprey
Key Points

  • Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) AI prowess has led one analyst to dub it the “Messi of AI” because it drives unmatched enterprise integration.
  • Business growth persists with 48% revenue surges and an expanding customer base.
  • PLTR is following a meteoric trajectory, but can this fuel a trillion-dollar market cap by 2029?
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has emerged as a standout in the artificial intelligence (AI)  landscape, earning praise from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives as the “Messi of AI.” This nickname highlights PLTR’s exceptional ability to integrate artificial intelligence into enterprise software, much as the soccer legend dominates the pitch with unmatched skill and vision. 

PLTR’s platforms, such as Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), enable organizations to analyze vast datasets in real time, driving decisions across sectors from defense to healthcare.

The company’s business has shown steady growth. In the second quarter, revenue rose 48% year-over-year to $1 billion, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 93%. Full-year 2025 guidance now points to 45% overall growth, up from prior estimates. Government contracts remain a backbone, up 53% in recent quarters, while commercial expansion adds momentum. Customer counts climbed 43% in Q4 2024, with deals over $1 million reaching 129. This trajectory reflects PLTR’s shift from niche data analytics to broad AI adoption, fueling profitability with adjusted operating margins hitting 35%.

Yet, can this momentum propel PLTR to a $1 trillion valuation by 2029?

What It Will Take for PLTR to Hit $1 Trillion

To reach a  $1 trillion valuation by 2029, PLTR must sustain high growth amid intensifying competition. With the stock at $175 per share, PLTR needs a 2.4x increase in value to about $420 per share, based on roughly 2.4 billion diluted shares outstanding. This implies annual returns of around 24% over four years, ambitious but aligned with PLTR’s trajectory.

Key steps include accelerating commercial adoption. U.S. commercial revenue, now 45% of the total, must double or triple through AIP integrations. Partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Anduril could secure megadeals, like its $10 billion Defense Dept. contract. International expansion, especially in Europe, offers additional growth opportunities, and recent U.K. defense pacts signal Palantir has potential.

Analysts project PLTR earnings growing at a 40% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. From consensus estimates of $0.64 per share in 2025 to $1.44 in 2030, this outpaces revenue forecasts of 25% CAGR . 

As stock prices often track earnings growth, Wall Street appears to bet on execution. Revenue could climb from $4.1 billion in 2025 to $11.9 billion by 2030 if PLTR captures more of the $1.8 trillion AI market by the end of the decade.

Risks That Could Slow the Climb

Palantir’s path isn’t without obstacles. High valuations — it trades at 209 times next year’s earnings and 121 times sales — leave little room for error. A market downturn could trigger sharp corrections, as seen in past tech pullbacks.

Regulatory scrutiny poses another hurdle. As a defense contractor, PLTR faces ongoing debates over data privacy and AI ethics, potentially delaying contracts. Competition from Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) and BigBear.ai (NASDAQ:BBAI) is intensifying, eroding margins if PLTR can’t differentiate from them.

And a fresh concern emerged just this month: an internal U.S. Army memo flagged “very high risk” security flaws in the NGC2 battlefield communications prototype that Palantir co-developed with Anduril. Issues include uncontrolled data access and unverifiable software integrity, raising adversary infiltration fears. 

While Anduril says the memo reflects an outdated program state, and both Anduril and Palantir have said the identified issues have been addressed, it could still spur the Defense Dept. to look beyond Palantir for other suppliers. 

Such setbacks underscore the need for Palantir to maintain robust cybersecurity to sustain its momentum.

Key Takeaway

PLTR’s prospects for $1 trillion by 2029 hinge on flawless execution. Explosive AI demand and 40% EPS growth support optimism, potentially justifying the run-up if revenue hits $12 billion annually. However, given its high sales multiple, Palantir’s current valuation urges caution — bubbles can burst fast in frothy markets and a lot of voices are saying AI is approaching such a point.

Is PLTR stock a buy now? For risk-tolerant investors eyeing long-term AI dominance, yes, though buying on any dips in the stock price would give a safer entry point. More conservative portfolios might want to wait for the stock to pull back below $150 per share before buying. Regardless, Palantir Technologies appears well-positioned to achieve a trillion-dollar valuation, whether that happens in the next three years or further in the future.

