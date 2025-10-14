S&P 500
6,603.40
-0.80%
Dow Jones
45,783.00
-0.70%
Nasdaq 100
24,480.90
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,433.46
-1.03%
FTSE 100
9,421.80
-0.38%
Nikkei 225
46,785.40
-0.54%
Home > Investing > 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Before October 30

Investing

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Before October 30

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Before October 30
By Chris MacDonald
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Of the magnificent seven stocks most investors spend a disproportionate of time assessing, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to be one of my top picks. In addition to providing market-beating returns for most years over the course of the past two decades, Amazon has grown into an absolutely dominant force in the key e-commerce, cloud and AI sectors.

Key Points

  • Amazon is among the most-watched stocks in the market, and will drive plenty of attention heading into month end.
  • The cloud and e-commerce giant is expected to report Q3 results on October 30 – here’s what the market expects from the Magnificent 7 giant.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

As such, investors who have continued to hold outsized weightings to AMZN stock over the past few decades have continued to outperform.

There’s a long history that tells a story of scale in key industries, and why holding onto one’s winners (like Amazon) makes sense. But here’s why I still think Amazon is a buy as we head into the company’s next expected earnings release due October 30.

Upcoming Earnings Report Pivotal

Businessman analysis maketing plan, Accountant calculate financial report, computer with graph chart. Business, Finance and Accounting concepts
PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

A businessman looking at an earnings report

Every earnings report for a key company like Amazon, you’re likely to hear talking heads and so-called financial experts tout a given report as “the biggest in X company’s history.” That’s tended to be the case with Amazon and other key high-flying stocks driven by recent AI catalysts.

At least for now, Amazon’s recent robust growth does appear to justify its premium valuation, particularly if the company’s AI efforts lead to even greater efficiency. In Amazon’s upcoming earnings report, analysts and market participants will undoubtedly be diving into the company’s margins and underlying growth (from specific segments) as indicators of whether this company’s valuation reflects its forward-looking growth picture.

With strong Q2 results in the books (13% annualized growth as per this past quarter), driven by an 18% increase in AWS revenue and promising AI investments and partnerships, there are certainly high expectations for what’s to come. Current whisper numbers appear to be modestly above Wall Street’s consensus Q3 estimates for a range of between $177.5 and $177.9 billion in revenue and $1.57 in ESP (a 10% increase year-over-year).

In other words, if Amazon can beat these numbers materially, this is a stock that could be headed much higher from here.

What Would Drive a Higher Multiple?

Question mark on plate with fork and knife on rustic wooden table in natural light, top view
Creatus / Shutterstock.com

Question mark on a dinner plate

Looking at Amazon’s trailing price-earnings and price-sales multiples (at 33.5-times and 3.5-times, respectively), Amazon isn’t a cheap stock by any means. However, this is a company that’s justified an above-market multiple for a long time. And that’s been precisely due to the fact that the cloud and e-commerce giant has been able to continuously grow its revenue and earnings at a much faster rate than companies of similar size (or even those with much smaller market capitalizations).

I do think that there’s a fundamental bullish argument to be made for buying and holding Amazon stock here, particularly if the company can. grow its cash flow at a double-digit rate for the years to come. That’s what the company is projecting, with around 20% cash flow growth in its core AWS division doing most of the work.

So long as cloud growth remains strong, and Amazon’s AI investments continue to pay off, there’s a lot to like about where this stock is positioned. A lot can change between now and the next quarter or two, and I’m sure we’ll be looking at a much different company a few years down the line.

But given Amazon’s historical performance, the ability of the company’s management team to look ahead to future growth opportunities and invest aggressively, I like where this stock is trading today. Amazon remains a buy, at least in my books heading into this print.

The image featured for this article is © jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Prediction: Amazon (AMZN) Stock Will Hit $200 per Share This Year
Chris MacDonald | Aug 24, 2024

Prediction: Amazon (AMZN) Stock Will Hit $200 per Share This Year

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) remains among the most closely-watched mega-cap growths stocks in the market, and for good reason. The e-commerce giant…
META vs. GOOG vs. AMZN: Which Magnificent 7 Stock Is The Best to Buy Now
Chris MacDonald | Sep 26, 2024

META vs. GOOG vs. AMZN: Which Magnificent 7 Stock Is The Best to Buy Now

Over the past two years, the so-called “Magnificent 7” group of mega-cap tech stocks have dominated the market’s overall performance.…
3 Undervalued Stocks That Could Have 25% Upside This Year, Or More
Chris MacDonald | Sep 1, 2024

3 Undervalued Stocks That Could Have 25% Upside This Year, Or More

Before bargain hunting, it’s crucial to grasp what makes a stock undervalued. Stocks represent partial ownership in businesses that generate…
BABA Stock Could Drop 6% After Feb. 12, According to This Wall Street Expert
Chris MacDonald | Feb 6, 2025

BABA Stock Could Drop 6% After Feb. 12, According to This Wall Street Expert

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is among the most notable and important e-commerce stocks globally. The China-based company dominates many markets in Southeast…
If Tech Stocks Plunge, These 3 Companies Could Be Worth Buying
Chris MacDonald | Sep 25, 2024

If Tech Stocks Plunge, These 3 Companies Could Be Worth Buying

Tech investors have certainly had quite the run over the past 15 years. The market has been on a mostly…
Why Amazon Is the Single Best Stock to Buy with $5,000 Today
Chris MacDonald | Jul 8, 2025

Why Amazon Is the Single Best Stock to Buy with $5,000 Today

Putting anyone’s next $5,000 to work is a decision that should require some thought. Of course, investing involves putting one…
The 3 Best Magnificent 7 Stocks to Own in 2025
Chris MacDonald | Feb 18, 2025

The 3 Best Magnificent 7 Stocks to Own in 2025

The group of so-called “Magnificent 7” mega-cap tech giants continue to dominate the mind share of most investors, with these…
MELI Crushed But This Wall Street Expert Sees 58% Gain This Year
Chris MacDonald | Nov 8, 2024

MELI Crushed But This Wall Street Expert Sees 58% Gain This Year

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is certainly among the e-commerce giants I pay closest attention to right now. The company is an absolute darling…
Warren Buffett Loves This “Magnificent Seven” Stock With 18% Upside This Year 
Chris MacDonald | Jun 4, 2024

Warren Buffett Loves This “Magnificent Seven” Stock With 18% Upside This Year 

24/7 Insights: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock holdings have a market value of $370.8 billion dollars. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): BRK…

Top Gaining Stocks

Best Buy
BBY Vol: 4,981,464
+$7.02
+9.97%
$77.45
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 45,990,226
+$32.07
+9.88%
$356.70
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 11,876,005
+$4.37
+9.55%
$50.11
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 774,306
+$77.23
+8.54%
$981.67
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,413,945
+$43.69
+7.23%
$648.25

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 16,594,960
-$3.45
7.54%
$42.33
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 11,891,243
-$3.14
6.33%
$46.47
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 3,171,315
-$7.37
6.15%
$112.52
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 14,233,420
-$6.65
4.32%
$147.45
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 6,424,664
-$2.47
3.55%
$67.15