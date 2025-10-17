What a Smart $25,000 Dividend Portfolio Looks Like in 2025

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points You can build a powerful $25,000 dividend portfolio with stocks and ETFs.

Focus on quality first and don’t just chase the highest yields.

While most of 2025 is behind us, there’s still plenty of year to go. And with it, there are still plenty of opportunities to generate passive income.

If you have $25,000 in cash, you can start building a smart dividend portfolio right now.

It will require some planning, however, to construct a sensible portfolio of dividend-producing stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs). High yields are exciting, but you don’t want to blow up your account by taking excessive risks. With that in mind, let’s break down what a smart $25,000 dividend portfolio could look like in 2025.

Picking Dividend Stocks

It’s fine to mix individual stocks and ETFs in a portfolio. To stay safe, it’s wise to hold a larger position in ETFs than stocks because diversified ETFs tend to be less risky.

Thus, an investor could allocate 25% of a $25,000 account, or $6,250, toward individual dividend stocks. This can be achieved by spending $1,250 apiece on four stocks.

Since individual stocks often carry greater risk than diversified ETFs, you’ll definitely want to conduct thorough research on those stocks. Furthermore, it’s prudent to stick to stocks in the S&P 500 index, which includes many established large-cap companies.

You could start your research today in order to capture some dividend payments in 2025. Don’t just look at stocks with ultra-high yields as it’s more important to invest in large, well-known, profitable businesses.

Here’s a handful of S&P 500 stocks featuring blue-chip businesses that pay good dividend yields:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) : A telecommunications giant with an international presence. Profitable yet reasonably valued with a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.42x. Impressively, VZ stock pays a forward annual dividend yield of 6.84%.

: A telecommunications giant with an international presence. Profitable yet reasonably valued with a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.42x. Impressively, VZ stock pays a forward annual dividend yield of 6.84%. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) : The oil price went down this year, but don’t worry too much about Exxon Mobil. This oil and gas behemoth earned $7 billion worth of net income in 2025’s second quarter. Clearly, the company can afford to continue paying its dividends, and XOM stock’s 3.58% yield is certainly enticing.

: The oil price went down this year, but don’t worry too much about Exxon Mobil. This oil and gas behemoth earned $7 billion worth of net income in 2025’s second quarter. Clearly, the company can afford to continue paying its dividends, and XOM stock’s 3.58% yield is certainly enticing. Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) : It doesn’t get much safer than this for individual stock pickers. Regardless of the ups and downs of the economy, there will still be a need for utilities companies like Consolidated Edison to provide electricity. For 2025, you can hold ED stock and sleep soundly at night while taking advantage of the 3.36% annual dividend yield.

: It doesn’t get much safer than this for individual stock pickers. Regardless of the ups and downs of the economy, there will still be a need for utilities companies like Consolidated Edison to provide electricity. For 2025, you can hold ED stock and sleep soundly at night while taking advantage of the 3.36% annual dividend yield. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Drugmakers can be controversial sometimes, but Pfizer has endured throughout the years and delivered sizable dividends to loyal investors. For 2025’s second quarter, Pfizer reported income attributable to the company’s common shareholders totaling $2.91 billion. Hence, Pfizer a vastly profitable enterprise and holding PFE stock will get you a juicy 7.1% annual dividend yield.

You could buy $1,250 worth of those four stocks, but don’t just copy anyone’s investment ideas. Look at a wide range of stocks, do your research, and pick high-quality names that pay decent dividends.

Pack Your Portfolio With ETFs

To fill up the rest of a $25,000 account, you could purchase $6,250 worth of three diversified, dividend-paying ETFs. Again, quality should be your first priority before you focus on high yields. Check each fund’s holdings list, annual operating expenses (often known as the expense ratio), and dividend/distribution yield.

A great pick for this purpose is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). Its expense ratio is ultra-low at just 0.06%, which would equate to $0.06 per year for each $100 invested in the fund. With the SCHD ETF, you’ll get exposure to the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which contains plenty of blue-chip stocks, and a nice 3.79% annual distribution yield.

Another strong contender is the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI), which focuses on constituents of the S&P 500. While many ETFs pay quarterly cash distributions, SPYI pays monthly, so you can still collect multiple payouts this year. This fund has a 0.68% expense ratio but offers an eye-catching 12.16% distribution rate, so don’t sleep on the NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF.

A third pick to consider is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ), which provides exposure to the technology-focused NASDAQ 100 stock index. Like SPYI, the JEPQ ETF pays out its distributions on a monthly basis. Moreover, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF offers a great deal as its expense ratio is 0.35% while the fund’s annual yield is quite high at 9.45%.

To reiterate, the idea isn’t just to copy my picks but to investigate a variety of high-quality stocks and ETFs. By combining a few relatively safe dividend-paying stocks with some diversified ETFs, you can make the most of your $25,000 account in 2025.