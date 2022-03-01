Russian Aggression Shines Spotlight on Cybersecurity Stocks: 4 Top Goldman Sachs Picks to Buy

Every year or so, we see headlines of some major hack of a government, corporate or social media site in which the data of tens of thousands of people is compromised and exposed to cybersecurity thieves. While these attacks generally are resolved swiftly, this time it may be different. With the specter of war present, and the tide not going as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin may have desired, he may decide to use cyberattacks not only against Ukraine but also against western nations aligning against Russia.



Just last week the Department of Homeland Security warned of the potential for attacks and noted that U.S. organizations at all levels could face cyber threats stemming from “the potential for the Russian government to consider escalating its destabilizing actions” beyond Ukraine.

With the world uniting against the Russian aggression in Ukraine, you can bet that it is entirely possible that a disgruntled Putin lashes out and turns loose a legion of hackers against western nations. We screened the Goldman Sachs research database looking for the top cybersecurity stocks that have with a Buy rating and found four top picks at the firm that look like very solid ideas for aggressive growth stock investors now. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.



Fortinet

This stock has done well but still offers a reasonably attractive entry point. Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) provides broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa and elsewhere.

The company’s products and services include FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam and wide area network acceleration. The FortiManager product family provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products.

