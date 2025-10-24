Tame Inflation Signals More Rate Cuts: 7% Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The recent inflation reading of 3% represents moderate price growth, which is above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2% but well below the elevated rates seen in 2022 and early 2023. At this level, inflation indicates that the general price level of goods and services has increased by 3% compared to the same period a year earlier, affecting consumers’ purchasing power and potentially influencing central bank policy decisions. The 3% number came in below expectations of 3.1%, and many on Wall Street think this also opens the door to another rate cut in December, in addition to the one expected at the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Lowering the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points over the rest of 2025 would cut the rate from the current 4%-4.25% to 3.50%-3.75%.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Lower interest rates should provide a tailwind for quality stocks yielding 7% and more.

Treasury yields have fallen in anticipation of rate cuts, and high-yield stocks will become more favorable for growth and income investors.

If inflation continues to decline in 2026, the economy should maintain the strong uptrend seen this year.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. blue-chip dividend stock database, looking for companies that yield 7% or more but are always forgotten by growth and income investors. Four stocks hit our screen, and once our readers realize they also have forgotten about them, it might be time to take a closer look. All are Buy-rated at top Wall Street banks.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend stocks?

relif / Getty Images

High-yield dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that pays a solid 8.30% monthly dividend and stands out in the market with its unique offering.

The Company comprises 224 hotels with more than 30,066 guest rooms across 87 markets in 37 states, plus one property leased to third parties.

Its hotel portfolio comprises 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

Its hotels operate primarily under Marriott or Hilton brands. They are operated and managed under separate management agreements with 16 hotel management companies, including:

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton

Courtyard

Residence Inn

Homewood Suites

SpringHill Suites

Fairfield

Home2 Suites

TownePlace Suites

AC Hotels

Hyatt Place

Marriott

Embassy Suites

Aloft

Hyatt House

Apple Hospitality hotels are in various states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and others.

Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating with a $14 target price.

Conagra Brands

Conagra manufactures and sells products under various brands in supermarkets, restaurants, and foodservice establishments. This is the ideal company for nervous investors, as it pays shareholders a substantial and secure 7.45% dividend that has risen with the stock price decline. However, the payout’s sustainability is supported by a payout ratio of about two-thirds of earnings. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) and its subsidiaries operate primarily as a consumer packaged goods food company in the United States.

The company operates through four segments:

Grocery & Snacks

Refrigerated & Frozen

International

Foodservice

The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf-stable food products through various retail channels.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels.

The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and food service channels outside the United States.

The food service segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other food service establishments.

The company sells its products under these familiar brands:

Birds Eye

Marie Callender’s

Duncan Hines

Healthy Choice

Slim Jim

Reddi-Wip

Angie’s

BOOMCHICKAPOP

Barclays has an Overweight rating with a target price of $26.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. This company is one of the most extensive publicly traded energy partnerships, paying a very reliable 7.07% dividend. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio ranges from 3.1x to 3.4x, which is moderate for a midstream energy company, and its interest coverage ratio is 5x. Enterprise Products Partners generates strong free cash flow, with an operating cash flow of approximately $8.8 billion, resulting in around $4.2 billion in free cash flow annually, after deducting capital expenditures. Another significant benefit for shareholders is that most of the corporate debt is fixed-rate, thereby limiting the risk of rising interest rates.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating with a $38 target price objective.

Telus

This is an off-the-radar Canadian telecommunications and tech company with excellent upside potential and a strong 10.5% dividend. Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) provides a range of telecommunications technology solutions, which include:

Mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products

Healthcare services

Software and technology solutions

Agriculture and consumer goods services, including software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart-food chain and consumer goods technologies, as well as digital experiences and related equipment.

Data services include Internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology, cloud-based services, and home and business security and automation.

TELUS Digital, a subsidiary of the Company, provides a portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities, including:

Digital solutions, such as cloud solutions and automation

Trust, safety, and security services

Artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions, including proficiency in computer vision, front-end digital design, and consulting services

Scotiabank has an Overweight rating and a U.S. dollar price target of $17.85.