Interest Rate Cuts Are Here: 5 High-Yield Dividend Favorites Are Huge Winners

Sep 27, 2025
Interest rate cuts make high-yield dividend stocks more attractive because they reduce competition from fixed-income investments while lowering the companies’ borrowing costs, which can support both dividend sustainability and stock price appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we attempt to evaluate the underlying business fundamentals and dividend sustainability before recommending companies to our readers. Often, remarkably high yields can sometimes indicate financial stress rather than opportunity, as was the case with Walgreens this year. Fortunately, five of our favorite high-yield dividend stocks are companies that are very attractive from both a yield and a fundamental perspective, and all offer outstanding entry points at current trading levels.
There are over 6,650 publicly traded stocks in the United States; not even the most intelligent investors with the best tools can find them all immediately. Many investors and traders typically maintain a small list of key stocks they follow when seeking capital gains or high-yield dividends. We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield database, looking for solid companies yielding at least 7% with solid dividend coverage. Five well-run companies hit our screens, and all look like timely buys now.
Dividend stocks with high yields offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.
Apple Hospitality REIT owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that pays a solid monthly dividend and distinguishes itself in the market with its unique offerings.
The company comprises 224 hotels with more than 30,066 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states, as well as one property leased to third parties.
Apple Hospitality REIT’s portfolio comprises 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, and five Hyatt-branded hotels.
Its hotels operate primarily under Marriott or Hilton brands. They are operated and managed under separate management agreements with 16 hotel management companies, including:
Apple Hospitality hotels are in various states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and others.
Trading near a 52-week low with one of the highest dividends in the utility sector, this is a strong idea for the rest of 2025. Edison International Inc. (NYSE: EIX) is an electric utility holding company focused on providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. It is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and Trio.
SCE is a public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area across Southern, Central, and Coastal California.
Trio is a global energy advisory firm providing integrated sustainability and energy advisory services to large commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations in North America and Europe.
Trio provides integrated strategy and implementation solutions in:
Barclays has an Overweight rating with a $67 target price.
This leading company invests in real estate related to the healthcare industry, including senior housing, life science, and medical offices. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: DOC) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT).
The company acquires, develops, owns, leases, and manages healthcare real estate across the United States. It owns, operates, and develops real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery.
Healthpeak Properties segments include:
The Outpatient medical segment owns, operates, and develops outpatient medical buildings, hospitals, and lab buildings.
The lab segment properties contain laboratory and office space, and are leased primarily to:
Its CCRC segment is a retirement community that offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing units, providing a continuum of care within an integrated campus.
This stock has been locked in a tight trading range and appears poised to break out, while offering a dependable dividend yield. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments.
The Crude Oil segment offers:
The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides:
This is an off-the-radar telecommunications and tech company with excellent upside potential and a strong dividend. Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) provides a range of telecommunications technology solutions, which include:
Data services include internet protocol, television, hosting, managed information technology, cloud-based services, and home and business security and automation.
TELUS Digital, a subsidiary of the company, provides a portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities, including:
