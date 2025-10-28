S&P 500
Home > Investing > Enphase Energy Down 8% After Earnings

Investing

Enphase Energy Down 8% After Earnings

Enphase Energy Down 8% After Earnings
By Joel South
Key Points

  • Enphase Energy crushes estimates with $410M revenue and record battery shipments driving margin strength.

  • Enphase Energy guides Q4 sharply lower, citing European demand weakness despite strong Q3 execution. The stock is down 8% after-hours.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) delivered a sharp earnings beat on Tuesday afternoon, posting Q3 revenue of $410.4 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, both well ahead of expectations.

Enphase topped consensus by $37.3 million on the top line, a 10% beat that marks the company’s highest revenue in two years. Microinverter shipments reached 1.77 million units, while battery shipments hit a record 195.0 MWh. The beat was fueled by stronger demand and what management called “safe harbor” revenue recognition. This is solid execution in a competitive market. The company is shipping more hardware and recognizing revenue faster than the Street anticipated.

Q4 Guidance Signals Demand Softening

Here’s where the story shifts. Management guided Q4 revenue to $310 million to $350 million, with a midpoint of $330 million. That’s 20% below Q3’s actual $410.4 million. Gross margin guidance for the quarter sits at 40.0% to 43.0% on a GAAP basis, below the 49.2% non-GAAP margin they just posted. The stock is now down 8% after earnings. 

Management cited softening demand in Europe, a region that has historically been a growth driver for solar and battery companies. The guidance also implies operating expenses will remain elevated at $77 million to $81 million. I’d keep an eye on whether this is seasonal weakness or the start of a broader slowdown.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

  • Revenue: $410.4M (vs. $373.1M expected); beat by $37.3M
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.90 (vs. $0.66 expected); beat by $0.24 or 36%
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 49.2%; up 60 basis points sequentially
  • Operating Income (non-GAAP): $123.4M; up 25% from Q2
  • GAAP Net Income: $66.6M
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.48B

Battery shipments are the real story here. A record 195.0 MWh shipped in the quarter signals strong demand for energy storage, which carries higher margins than microinverters alone. That’s where Enphase is building its competitive moat.

Management Sounds Cautiously Optimistic

CEO Badri Kothandaraman emphasized the revenue and margin performance in his opening remarks, highlighting the 49.2% non-GAAP gross margin as a key achievement. The tone was upbeat on execution but measured on demand. Management is clearly aware of European softness and is managing expectations accordingly.

The company also noted upcoming product launches in Q4: the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter, IQ EV Charger 2, and IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase for India and Australia. New products could provide tailwinds, but they’ll need to offset regional weakness first.

The image featured for this article is © tongpatong / iStock via Getty Images

