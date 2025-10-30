S&P 500
6,868.80
-0.01%
Dow Jones
47,607.70
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
26,033.00
0.00%
Russell 2000
2,467.26
+0.17%
FTSE 100
9,766.80
+0.07%
Nikkei 225
51,591.20
-0.03%
Live: NVIDIA Down 1.5% Thursday Despite Good News from Meta Platforms, Microsoft
Home > Investing > Cloudflare (NET) Accelerates Revenue Growth as Losses Vanish

Investing

Cloudflare (NET) Accelerates Revenue Growth as Losses Vanish

Cloudflare (NET) Accelerates Revenue Growth as Losses Vanish
By William Temple
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Cloudflare (NET) Earnings Quick Read

  • Revenue accelerated for a second straight quarter to 30.7% growth
  • Profitability improved sharply, with a 91.6 percent GAAP loss reduction and free cash flow up 59.6%
  • Millions of Americans keep making 5 basic mistakes with insurance and keep overpaying every year, sometimes by thousands of dollars. But, it’s easy to avoid if you know how. 

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) delivered a decisive earnings beat after the close Thursday, sending shares surging 8.1% to $240.19 in after-hours trading. Revenue accelerated for a second consecutive quarter, and the company’s path to sustained profitability narrowed further. Investors rewarded the execution immediately.

Revenue Growth Accelerates Again

Cloudflare posted Q3 revenue of $562 million, beating expectations of $544.9 million and marking 30.7% year-over-year growth. What matters most: this is the second quarter in a row where growth has accelerated. In Q2, the company grew 23% year-over-year. That sequential acceleration signals demand is strengthening, not softening. Gross profit climbed 24.4% to $415.7 million, with gross margin holding steady around 74% of revenue.

CEO Matthew Prince emphasized the momentum in his remarks. “Revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year,” he said. “Great companies innovate and execute, and we continue to deliver on both.” The tone was confident without overreach.

Profitability Inflection Underway

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.27, beating the $0.23 consensus estimate by 17%. More importantly, GAAP net loss narrowed dramatically to just $1.3 million from a $15.3 million loss in the prior year. That’s a 91.6% improvement on the bottom line. Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis reached 15.3%, a critical threshold for a company that was burning cash just a few years ago.

Free cash flow jumped 59.6% year-over-year to $75 million, with a 13% margin on revenue. I’d watch this metric closely. It shows the company is not just growing revenue but converting it into real cash. Cash on hand stands at $4 billion, providing substantial runway for investment or shareholder returns.

Guidance Signals Confidence, Not Complacency

For Q4, management guided to revenue of $588.5 million to $589.5 million with non-GAAP EPS of $0.27. Full-year 2025 revenue guidance sits at $2.142 billion to $2.143 billion. These figures imply Q4 growth will decelerate slightly from Q3’s 31%, but that’s typical as the year winds down and comparisons get tougher. The consistency of EPS guidance suggests management expects operating leverage to continue.

Key Figures

  • Q3 Revenue: $562M (vs. $544.9M expected); +30.7% YoY
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.27 (vs. $0.23 expected); beat by 17%
  • Gross Margin: 74% of revenue; stable year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 15.3%; expanding
  • GAAP Net Loss: $1.3M (vs. $15.3M loss prior year); 91.6% improvement
  • Free Cash Flow: $75M; +59.6% YoY; 13% margin
  • Cash on Hand: $4.04B

The real story here is the margin expansion. Cloudflare is proving it can grow at scale and improve profitability simultaneously. That’s the inflection investors have been waiting for.

Leadership Emphasizes Execution Pace

Prince also highlighted the company’s product velocity. “We’re shipping capabilities at an unmatched pace,” he said. “This dramatically increases the value we deliver, expands our reach, and builds the rails for the next decade of Internet growth.” The message was clear: Cloudflare is not just growing faster. It’s building defensible moats through relentless innovation.

Management’s tone struck a balance. They’re bullish on demand and their own execution but not reckless on guidance or spending. That discipline is exactly what a high-growth company needs at this valuation.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The stock is now trading near all-time highs at $240 in after-hours, well above the $210.63 analyst consensus target. That gap suggests either the market is pricing in upside the Street hasn’t acknowledged yet or there’s room for analyst upgrades. I’d listen on the call for any commentary on customer wins, retention rates, and how they’re thinking about AI workloads. Those three factors will determine whether this acceleration sustains into 2026.

The image featured for this article is © Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

Impinj Plummets Despite Strong Q3 Earnings

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) beat third-quarter expectations on both revenue and earnings, but the real story lies in what happened to…
eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) delivered solid Q3 results on Wednesday, beating both revenue and earnings expectations while raising its full-year outlook.…
Atlassian Shares Jump on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Atlassian Shares Jump on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) delivered a solid quarter that rewarded patient investors. The stock climbed 4.2% intraday to $164.87 after the…
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) delivered a commanding earnings beat on Tuesday, posting Q1 results that crushed expectations and signaled robust demand…
Enphase Energy Down 8% After Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Enphase Energy Down 8% After Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) delivered a sharp earnings beat on Tuesday afternoon, posting Q3 revenue of $410.4 million and non-GAAP…
Cardinal Health Surges After Reporting Strong Q1 Financial Results
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Cardinal Health Surges After Reporting Strong Q1 Financial Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) delivered a commanding first quarter for fiscal 2026, beating both earnings and revenue expectations by wide…
Quanta Services Reaches 52-Week High After Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Quanta Services Reaches 52-Week High After Q3 Earnings and Revenue Beats

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) delivered a quarter that justified its elevated valuation. The infrastructure contractor beat on both earnings and…
Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Rallies After Hours After Earnings Beat
William Temple | Oct 30, 2025

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Rallies After Hours After Earnings Beat

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) beat adjusted earnings expectations and delivered cash flow ahead of forecast in Q3, but revenue fell…
Lumen Technologies Rises Despite Q3 Revenue Falling Short
Joel South | Oct 30, 2025

Lumen Technologies Rises Despite Q3 Revenue Falling Short

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) beat adjusted earnings expectations and delivered cash flow ahead of forecast in Q3, but revenue fell…

Top Gaining Stocks

C.H. Robinson
CHRW Vol: 5,571,912
+$25.50
+19.71%
$154.88
Cardinal Health
CAH Vol: 7,177,452
+$25.37
+15.43%
$189.84
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 48,668,098
+$3.44
+13.93%
$28.14
Fox
FOX Vol: 2,436,587
+$4.48
+8.24%
$58.83
Fox
FOXA Vol: 6,255,660
+$4.70
+7.73%
$65.51

Top Losing Stocks

Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 109,875,825
-$7.23
18.18%
$32.53
Cigna
CI Vol: 9,344,304
-$52.02
17.39%
$247.10
eBay
EBAY Vol: 16,056,807
-$15.81
15.88%
$83.73
Baxter International
BAX Vol: 24,016,844
-$3.26
14.54%
$19.16
International Paper
IP Vol: 16,288,069
-$5.60
12.66%
$38.63