Tuesday’s Top 10 Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Crowdstrike, Starbucks, Constellation Energy, McDonalds and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The massive 3-year stock rally continued on Monday as all the major indices moved higher.

Oil traded lower after some solid gains last week.

Gold was in the news Monday as selling pushed the spot price below $ 4,000.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Futures:

The futures are trading higher on Tuesday after a strong start to the week on Wall Street. Traders were buoyed by positive news on the potential for a trade agreement with China and the potential resolution of the TikTok issue. With Wall Street ready for a deluge of earnings this week, the most important of which come from technology giants in the Magnificent 7, it may remain a task for the momentum-driven rally to keep moving higher. Still, with strong retail participation and new money pouring into the market from overseas, the run to 7000 on the S&P 500 is on and humming.

Treasury Yields:

Yields were mixed across the curve, with the shorter maturities trading modestly lower. There was some buying on the longer maturities, with both the 30-year Treasury long bond and the 20-year bond registering small gains on the day. The Treasury Market and Wall Street have priced in a near 100% chance of a 25-basis-point cut this week.

Benchmark Oil & Gas

West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude both started the week slightly lower after last week’s rally that pushed WTI back above the $60 mark after it had fallen to a level not seen since 2021. Energy analysts have flagged OPEC+ production increases as the main reason for the recent dislocation in pricing. With gasoline prices dropping nationwide, some Wall Street analysts expect demand to jump as we head toward the holidays. Natural Gas was the star of the day, up over 4% to close at $3.44.

Gold:

Gold was a big story Monday and last week, and spot prices fell below $4,000 per ounce Monday after a massive rally had lifted the precious metal to more all-time highs. Analysts cited improved risk appetite and significant profit-taking in Gold. Some feel that a correction in Gold could last for months after the long rally, but Central Bank buying may be the support that puts a lid on massive liquidations. Some are still calling for $5000 for Gold and $60 for Silver. The bullion is down another 1.5% this morning.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week to find new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

These are 24/7 Wall St. top ten analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was raised to Buy at Arete with a massive $706 target price.

Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) Goldman Sachs raised the target price on the shares to $115 from $89, but kept a Sell rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) was initiated with an Overweight rating at Wells Fargo with a $157 target price objective.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) was started with a Neutral rating at Mizhou, and they have set a target price of $300 for the restaurant leader.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Mizuho initiated coverage on shares with a Neutral rating to go with a $84 target price.

Constellation Energy (NYSE: CEG) Wells Fargo began coverage on the Utility giant with an Overweight rating and a $478 target.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Arete raised the broadcasting company to Buy from Neutral and has set a $97 target price objective.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) Truist Financial lowered the target price on the shares from $90 to $80 while keeping a Buy rating on the shares.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Goldman Sachs raised the price target on the chemical leader to $27 from $24 while maintaining a Neutral rating on the company.

Brinker International (NYSE: EAT), Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and has set a $155 target price.