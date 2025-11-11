Here are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Coreweave, Instacart, Qorvo, Robinhood Markets, Skyworks Solutions, Viasat and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading mixed after a massive bounce-back rally on Monday across Wall Street, which saw all the major indices trade higher, with the NASDAQ closing up 2.27% at 23,554. In comparison, the S&P 500 saw a hefty 1.54% gain to close at 6,832, and the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average completed the trifecta and finished the session up 0.81% at 47,368. The fuse that lit the rally fire was the long-awaited sign that the government shutdown may be coming to an end, as eight Democratic Senators crossed the line to vote with the Republican majority to end the shutdown. The final approved Senate bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, where passage is virtually assured, effectively ending the most prolonged government shutdown in our history. With the Thanksgiving holiday just over two weeks away and the heavy holiday travel season on deck, the timing couldn’t be better.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher across the Treasury curve, as one would expect after the safe-haven rally last week. The biggest selling was in the intermediate maturities from the 7-year note to the benchmark 10-year. With the potential for the government to reopen soon, Wall Street could be inundated with a deluge of economic data, all of which could influence rates for the remainder of November. One thing is sure: with one half of the Federal Reserve’s mandate being to foster maximum employment, the massive October layoff must be discouraging.

Oil and Gas:

The energy sector followed the stock market’s Monday rally, with Brent Crude closing up 0.49% at $63.94, and West Texas Intermediate also closing higher on the day at $60.11, up 0.60%. While the end of the shutdown is undoubtedly positive, oversupply issues remain a concern, even in light of OPEC+’s decision to halt production increases in January. Once again, the Natural Gas complex was the winner on the day, as the final spot price on the day was $4.38, up a whopping 1.51%. An arctic blast that blanketed much of the country, along with the growing need for electricity from data centers, remains a tailwind for the clean-burning fuel on Monday.

Gold:

Gold was not to be left out of the Monday Madness as the bullion rallied modestly higher to finish the day at $4,117. This comes after a significant selloff last week, during which the spot price fell below the $4,000 level. Silver was not to be left out of the party as it rose $50.54 to close another solid session. Some top Wall Street analysts believe that both still have solid upside potential for the rest of 2025, and the recent selling offered some compelling points.

Crypto:

The cryptocurrency market experienced a solid rebound on Monday, with the total market capitalization increasing by approximately $170 billion in a single day. This surge was primarily driven by improving sentiment surrounding U.S. government policy developments and firm performance in specific altcoin sectors. Bitcoin (BTC): Surged nearly 4% to trade $106,180 as it held above the key $105,000 level. The rally came as traders viewed a potential deal to end the U.S. government shutdown, which could inject liquidity into the market. Ethereum (ETH): Rose more than 5% to approximately $3,610, with investors noting an upcoming key upgrade as a potential bullish factor.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports every day to identify new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.