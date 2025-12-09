Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Agilent, Alibaba, Delta Air Lines, Intel, JD.com, Micron Technology, Reddit and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading flat on Tuesday after we opened the week on the downside, with all major indices finishing the day lower. With the Federal Reserve meeting this week, investors are playing a wait-and-see game before bidding stocks higher to ensure there will indeed be a 25-basis-point cut. Wall Street will be listening closely to what Chairman Powell has to say regarding further cuts next year. Some feel that the ongoing layoffs, the worst since the pandemic hit in 2020, could help the Fed ease again in January. The Dow Jones Industrial closed on Monday at 47,739, down 0.25%, and the S&P 500 finished the session at 6846, down 0.35%. The Nasdaq fared the best on Monday, closing at 32,224, down 0.14%.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher across the curve as sellers had the upper hand on Monday. While the 25-basis-point cut is likely priced into the market, apprehension over Chairman Powell’s commentary has bond traders mixed on the policy direction for rates in 2026. In addition, the bond market is expecting a high volume of new Treasury notes and bond issuance this week, which is creating supply pressures that are weighing on prices. The 30-year long bond closed Monday at 4.81% while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.17%

Oil and Gas:

The major benchmarks were both lower to start the trading week, as numerous issues, including a stronger dollar, a weak economic outlook, the potential for demand to weaken, and uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine war negotiations, weighed on black gold. Brent Crude closed Monday at $62.51, down 1.95% while West Texas Intermediate finished trading Monday at $58.88, down 2%. Natural gas was the big loser Monday, falling over 7% to close at $4.91. Analysts cited warmer-than-expected temperatures cutting into demand, plus good old-fashioned profit-taking, as the commodity has been on a big run. This all comes as gasoline prices at the pump are the lowest since 2021.

Gold:

Gold finished the day flat, and gold traders cited the same concerns that hit energy and Treasury debt. Nervousness over the Fed decision tomorrow and commentary on next year, combined with a stronger dollar and traders playing the sector a little closer to the vest, were all mentioned again. Plus, the bullion has had a nice run off the lows printed in late October, and short-term traders are likely taking profits. Gold was last seen at $4,191.

Crypto:

The crypto market was mixed but generally showed some strength on Monday as Bitcoin hovered around $90,000-$92,000 after dips, with some analysts noting signs of weakness despite MicroStrategy’s huge buy, which bought 10,624 Bitcoin at roughly $962 million last week, paying about $90,615 per Bitcoin, funded by selling shares. Altcoins like Ethereum and Solana also saw varied moves amid investor caution ahead of the FOMC meeting. At 5 p.m. EST, Bitcoin traded at $90,664, while Ethereum traded at $3,119.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Upgrades:

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at RBC with an $88 target price.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at Wolfe with a $413 target price.

Intel Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform at KGI Securities, which has set a $52 target price objective.

Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at BNPP Exane with a $105 target price.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) was raised to Outperform from Neutral at RBC with a $132 target price.

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: VIK) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs with a $78 target price objective.

Downgrades:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Arete with a $172 target price.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC with a $31 target price. Deutsche Bank cut the shares to Hold from Buy with a $31 target.

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) was cut to Underweight from Neutral at Barclays with a $13 target price.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Arete with a $32 target price.

SLM Inc. (NASDAQ: SLM) was cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley with a $31 target.

Initiations:

Agilent Inc. (NYSE: A) was reinstated at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a $179 target price.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) was initiated with an Equal Weight rating at Baerclays with a $170 target price objective.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was started with an Outperform rating at BMO with an $80 target price.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) was initiated with an Overweight rating at Barclays with a $63 target price.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was initiated with a Buy rating at HSBC, which has a $330 target price for the stock.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) was initiated with a Buy rating at China Merchants with a $300 target price objective.









